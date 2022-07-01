LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog

So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his completetion this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: There is some movement but that has not bothered Pujara or Gill as of now. The Indian openers are ready to leave and that is delightful to see.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Testing lines from the English pacers. This is going to be an interesting phase of the game. This is what excites all of us about Test cricket, the competition between the bat and the ball.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Gill off-the-mark with a boundary. A flick off his legs, rather elegant. India off to a good start.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: England start with four slips. This was expected. Anderson is bowling the 5th stump line. This was also expected. Pujara leaving, even this was expected.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The first hour would be extremely important. While India look to keep all their wickets intact, England would eye two with Anderson and Broad.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Would Bumrah have opted to have bowled first as well? One thinks may be he too would have taken the Stokes’ route.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pujara has been playing for Sussex which means he would be knowing the conditions in the UK better than most and fans would hope he can make that count when it matters the most.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: England ready to chase means they are trusting the wicket. India need to put a big first innings total here to compete with the hosts. Pujara would be the key as an opener. His job will be to occupy the crease.

  • 2:42 PM IST

  • 2:39 PM IST
    England opt to bowl.