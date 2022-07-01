LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog

So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his completetion this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj