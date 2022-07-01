LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog

So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his completetion this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: RAIN STOPS PLAY. This is bound to happen in this part of the world. Hoping this would be a passing shower and would not affect the game for long. This break would help England.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    It is going to be Anderson vs Kohli. Haven’t we waited all year for this one contest! This is the BEST against the BEST…

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pujara is OUT and it is a big setbackfor India. Just when it seemed Vihari and Pujara have got a hang of things. Anderson picks up the valued wicket. Virat Kohli walks into the middle to join Vihari. LIVE | Ind: 46/2 vs Eng

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Potts is currently bowling and the experts are mightily impressed with the youngster. He is putting the ball in the fifth stump and creating a doubt in the batters mind. This is quality bowling.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Anderson continues. He is relentless. If Vihari can see through till lunch, he would have done a great job. But it is still 40 minutes left for lunch. LIVE | Ind: 43/1 vs Eng

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: A rare lose delivery from Broad. It was short and wide, Pujara threw his bat at it and he will pick up another boundary. There is a huge appeal and the umpire has raised his finger, Pujara has straightaway called for the review. DRS shows there is no deflection of the bat, Pujara survives.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Just one wicket in the first hour. It has been shared hour. Pujara and Vihari are now well set and the ball is also losing its shine. India would hope the two in the middle can continue till lunch. LIVE | Ind: 39/1 vs Eng

  • 3:50 PM IST

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: English pacers are probing away outiside the off-stump. Pujara is happy to leave up until now. India would not like to lose another wicket now.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pujara is playing tight and that is the key. This is not a country where you can trust the wicket and hit on the up like in Australia or India. Testing times for the batters in the middle.