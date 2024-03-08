  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Gill Eye DOMINATION
live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Gill Eye DOMINATION

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2, behind England by 83 runs.

Updated: March 8, 2024 7:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng live score, Ind vs Eng live cricket score, Ind vs Eng live updates, Ind vs Eng live, Ind vs Eng score updates, India vs England live cricket score, India vs England live updates, India vs England live, Dharamsala, Dharamsala weather, Live Cricket Score, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News, Live cricket updates, England Tour of India
Ind vs Eng 5th Test LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: It was a day that belonged to the home side, despite having lost the toss in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After the first hour that belonged to England, it was India all the way. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show as he picked up five wickets to help India bundle out England for 218. Then India openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the side off to a brilliant side to pile on the agony for England. While Jaiswal was out at the stroke of stumps yesterday, Rohit and Shubman Gill would eye complete domination on Day 2.

Live Updates

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: It would be interesting to see the English approach today. Will they look to attack or be happy defending and playing the waiting game.

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: The wicket of Jaiswal at the stroke of stumps was a massive feat for England and now they would hope they can get another early on day two.

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Kuldeep was the star of the show with five wickets on the opening day, while the other spinner Ravi Ashwin ended up with four wickets himself.

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome to the second day of the Dharamsala Test. The hosts are in complete control of proceedings and England have a lot to catch up on. Can England stage a fightback?

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.