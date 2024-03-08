By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Gill Eye DOMINATION
LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2, behind England by 83 runs.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: It was a day that belonged to the home side, despite having lost the toss in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After the first hour that belonged to England, it was India all the way. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show as he picked up five wickets to help India bundle out England for 218. Then India openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the side off to a brilliant side to pile on the agony for England. While Jaiswal was out at the stroke of stumps yesterday, Rohit and Shubman Gill would eye complete domination on Day 2.
