LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Sarfaraz Hits Fifty, Hosts DOMINATE!

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2, behind England by 83 runs.

Updated: March 8, 2024 2:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 5th Test LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: It was a day that belonged to the home side, despite having lost the toss in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After the first hour that belonged to England, it was India all the way. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show as he picked up five wickets to help India bundle out England for 218. Then India openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the side off to a brilliant side to pile on the agony for England. While Jaiswal was out at the stroke of stumps yesterday, Rohit and Shubman Gill would eye complete domination on Day 2.

Live Updates

  • Mar 8, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Padikkal has joined the party. He hits one past covers to get into the 40s here in Dharamsala.

  • Mar 8, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: With a couple of consecutive boundaries, Sarfaraz has reached a brilliant fifty. He upped the ante in the last 30 minutes to pile on the agony for England. LIVE | IND: 366/3 vs ENG

  • Mar 8, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Padikkal has looked steady in his stay in the middle and looks like he has the right temperament as well. He is nearing a fifty here.

  • Mar 8, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Sarfaraz and Padikkal have already put on a 50-run-stand and are looking comfortable in the middle.

  • Mar 8, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: India now have a lead of 97 runs and time is not a factor in this game as the Test has moved very fast. Padikkal has got his eye in on his debut. Can he make it count?

  • Mar 8, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Hartley into the attack again. Can he get past the two Indian youngsters in the middle?

  • Mar 8, 2024 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Just after Rohit departed, Gill followed suit. England have surely staged a mini-comeback here, but they need more wickets to get in front.

  • Mar 8, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Finally, Ben Stokes into the attack here. Can he get the breakthrough? Yes, he does as he cleans up Rohit with a peach.

  • Mar 8, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Gill then hits a boundary off the last ball of Anderson’s over. What a start for India post-lunch.

  • Mar 8, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Now we see Bairstow complaining about the shape of the ball. But, Anderson continues bowling with that same ball.

