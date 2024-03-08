Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Sarfaraz Hits Fifty, Hosts DOMINATE!

live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Sarfaraz Hits Fifty, Hosts DOMINATE!

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2, behind England by 83 runs.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 218 (57.4) 1st Innings 376/3 (84.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.48) IND lead by 158 runs Last Wicket: Shubman Gill b James Anderson 110 (150) - 279/3 in 62.2 Over Sarfaraz Khan 56 * (59) 8x4, 1x6 Devdutt Padikkal 44 (77) 8x4, 0x6 James Anderson (14-1-59-1) * Shoaib Bashir (26-4-127-1)

Ind vs Eng 5th Test LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: It was a day that belonged to the home side, despite having lost the toss in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After the first hour that belonged to England, it was India all the way. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show as he picked up five wickets to help India bundle out England for 218. Then India openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the side off to a brilliant side to pile on the agony for England. While Jaiswal was out at the stroke of stumps yesterday, Rohit and Shubman Gill would eye complete domination on Day 2.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.