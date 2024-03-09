By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Strikes Early For India, Duckett Departs
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Dharamsala Test.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 3: India will aim to touch the 500-run mark and extend their lead close to 300 when they come out to bat on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will start for India on Saturday.
