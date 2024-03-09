  • Home
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Strikes Early For India, Duckett Departs

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Dharamsala Test.

Updated: March 9, 2024 10:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ind vs Eng 5th Test LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 3: India will aim to touch the 500-run mark and extend their lead close to 300 when they come out to bat on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will start for India on Saturday.

Live Updates

  • Mar 9, 2024 10:12 AM IST

  • Mar 9, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score:OUTTTT!!!! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes early for India as Ben Duckett is clean bowled. ENG 2/1

  • Mar 9, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: England openers come to the crease. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett come to bat, Jasprit Bumrah starts for India.

  • Mar 9, 2024 9:57 AM IST

  • Mar 9, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: OUTTT!!! Jasprit Bumrah is stumped off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir. The England spinner gets a fifer as India are all out for 477 and take a 259-run lead.

  • Mar 9, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: OUTTT!!! Kuldeep Yadav edges behind a James Anderson delivery. Meanwhile, with the wicket, Anderson becomes the first pacer and third overall after Late Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan to 700 Test wickets. Pure Legend. IND 477/9

  • Mar 9, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: We are underway on Saturday. It’s bright and sunny in Dharamsala. IND 476/8

  • Mar 9, 2024 9:18 AM IST
    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: The pitch has remained the same and will remain the same as the first two days. Coming forward as much as possible is the key, because at times it might stay a little low.
  • Mar 9, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: With the kind of batting England have shown throughout the series, today could be the last day of this game.

  • Mar 9, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: Hello and welcome to another day in the fifth Test between India and England. The hosts are placed beautifully in the game with a 255-run lead. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will start the day for the hosts.

