Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Strikes Early For India, Duckett Departs

live

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Strikes Early For India, Duckett Departs

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Dharamsala Test.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 218 (57.4) 1st Innings 477 (124.1) 2/1 (2.2) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 0.86) ENG trail by 257 runs Last Wicket: Ben Duckett b Ravichandran Ashwin 2 (5) - 2/1 in 1.5 Over Zak Crawley 0 * (8) 0x4, 0x6 Ollie Pope 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Jasprit Bumrah (1.2-1-0-0) * Ravichandran Ashwin (1-0-2-1)

Ind vs Eng 5th Test LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 3: India will aim to touch the 500-run mark and extend their lead close to 300 when they come out to bat on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will start for India on Saturday.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.