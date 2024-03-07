Home

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Kuldeep’s Five Wicket Haul Put India In Command

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all the Live updates from the India vs England match in Dharamshala.

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: After Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley’s 64 runs stand India spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets to help India back in the game. It one point of time the game was going to England but Kuldeep’s second wicket just before lunch helped India to make a comeback. The spinner also scalped Zak Crawley’s wicket who was playing on 79 runs. At this point of time, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are looking for a partnership.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood and James Anderson.

