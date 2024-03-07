  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Will Rajat Patidar Feature in XI?
live

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Will Rajat Patidar Feature in XI?

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Cricket Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all the Live updates from the India vs England match in Dharamshala.

Updated: March 7, 2024 7:23 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live score, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live score updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test live streaming, India vs England 5th Test, India vs England 5th Test live score, India vs England 5th Test live cricket score, India vs England 5th Test live, Dharamshala, Rohit Sharma, WTC, WTC Points Table, Cricket News.
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team are set to take on Ben Stokes’s England in the fifth and final Test of the series at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. The hosts have already won the series and are leading 3-1. On the other hand, the English side will try to end the series on a winning note. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow will be playing their 100th Test match.

Live Updates

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:23 AM IST

    There were reports that Rajat Patidar will not feature in the fifth Test match poor of his recent poor outings but he was seen batting in nets and India captain Rohit Sharma also backed him alot in the pre match conference.

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    There are chances that Devdutt Padikkal will feature in the fifth Test match considering his current form in domestic cricket.

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:09 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of India vs England fifth Test match between India and England.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.