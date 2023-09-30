Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Delays Start, Washout On Cards?

live

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Delays Start, Washout On Cards?

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 4th Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Heavy rains delays start in Guwahati. Stay tuned to this place for all the latest World Cup updates from IND vs ENG.

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: India Lock Horns With England In Guwahati.

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma has won the toss against England and opted to bat first inthe ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Ravichandran Ashwin made a late entry in the place of Axar patel who was ruled out due to injury. Rohit and Co will be looking to be at their best and get an important victory over defending champions, England ahead of the big ticket event.

Trending Now

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES