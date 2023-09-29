Home

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 4th Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to be at their best and get an important victory over defending champions, England ahead of the big ticket event. Check Live updates here.

India vs England (Ind vs Eng) Live Cricket Score and Updates: India will play 2 warm-up matches ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first will be played against England on 30th September, 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced the injured Axar Patel in the World Cup squad and his inclusion will do a lot of good to the team. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to be at their best and get an important victory over defending champions, England ahead of the big ticket event.

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

