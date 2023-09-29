Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: India Lock Horns With England In Guwahati 
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: India Lock Horns With England In Guwahati 

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 4th Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to be at their best and get an important victory over defending champions, England ahead of the big ticket event. Check Live updates here.

Published: September 29, 2023 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: India Lock Horns With England In Guwahati.

India vs England (Ind vs Eng) Live Cricket Score and Updates: India will play 2 warm-up matches ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first will be played against England on 30th September, 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced the injured Axar Patel in the World Cup squad and his inclusion will do a lot of good to the team. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to be at their best and get an important victory over defending champions, England ahead of the big ticket event.

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Live Updates

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: If India go in with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, there is not a single left-hander between number one and six and it is only when Ravindra Jadeja walks in at No. 7, there is some variation in the line-up.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: Kishan has proved himself at every position in every opportunity that the team has given him. Being a left-hander and the manner in which he goes after the bowling, Kishan does make a compelling case for selection when Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma decide on the playing XI for the opener against Australia in Chennai.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: In an ideal world, there shouldn’t be any debate if Shreyas Iyer, a fine player of spin bowling in the middle-overs of an ODI innings, should walk into the playing XI, especially with his enviable record in the format. But since Iyer’s injury break and Ishan Kishan coming into his element, the calculations are a bit different.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: The best part about England’s team is its batting depth. Sam Curran at No. 8 and Chris Woakes, who hammered India to hit a Test hundred at the Lord’s coming in at No. 9, surely speaks volumes about the team’s balance.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: Similarly, one might find that a top player like skipper Buttler or the talismanic Stokes cooling his heels in order to not give a chance to the Indian bowlers to have a go at them.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: It will be a good opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to test themselves and it is expected that all bowlers will be taking turns to bowl a few overs.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: But with England’s philosophy across formats undergoing a sea-change over the last few years and a batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali sending shivers down the spine of any opposition, the home team bowlers will get a chance to test themselves.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: The warm-up games don’t have an official status. Both teams can use as many players as they want and check out how some of the players respond in specific match situations. However no team would like to go full throttle and expose all their players or strategies during these games.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: The Indian team management will try to keep cards close and assess defending champions England’s batting depth when the home team takes field for its first World Cup warm-up match game tomorrow.

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Warm-up Match Score: England defeated New Zealand by 3-1 and in the Ireland series, the Three Lions won 1-0.

