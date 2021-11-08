IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Namibia Live Score Today, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score, India vs Namibia T20 Live Score, India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and updates here. IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE: Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) bowled brilliantly in tandem as Team India restrict Namibia to 132/8 in 20 overs in the final Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. David Wiese top-scored with a 26-run knock for The Eagles. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bowl against Namibia in the final Super 12 encounter of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai Monday. Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. Against Namibia, Team India will surely win it big and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he allows the likes of Rahul Chahar get a game and give Ishan Kishan another go. Check India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Namibia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Here's Why Indian Team Wore Black Armbands in T20 World Cup Match Against Namibia

Also Read - T20 World Cup: This Indian Team is One of the Great Teams in History, Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli & Co as he Signs Off Against Namibia
Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM Live: Ravichandran Ashwin says that the surface had decent bounce and there is a strong cross-breeze, which helped the spinners today. Adds that along with the variations, the pace is also very important to vary and the wicket is better than the last time they played here. Mentions that the dew does here batting second as the ball comes on a bit better and these are all external factors that one cannot control. Ends by saying that they will like to finish on a high and it’s an honour playing in the Indian colours and hopes that he doesn’t get to bat today.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Team India Restricts Namibia For 132/8 in Super 12 Battle in Dubai

  • 9:09 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today: Namibia lacked partnerships in the middle! Baard and Michael Van Lingen fared really well in the first four overs. But once the latter was skittled out, it was a collapse for the Namibians. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their batters could not build a solid stand in the middle which proved to be costly. In the end, the middle order and the tail-enders chipped in some runs to exceed the 130-run mark. The Indian spinners strangled the Namibian batting line-up. Ashwin and Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers, as both bagged 3 wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah picked up a brace. Rahul Chahar could not make the most of his opportunity, he remained wicketless, but he bowled brilliantly. Shami also could not get into the wicket’s column. Overall, it was a team performance.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE STREAMING Just a single. A length ball, on the middle. Ruben Trumpelmann whips it to deep square leg where the fielder overruns but does well to get his hand out. A single. NAMIBIA END AT 132/8. Namibia fought till the end and made sure to get a decent score on the scoreboard. India were top-notch with the ball. They dominated throughout the innings. Namibia will be a little upset but it was never easy to negotiate against a top bowling pack of India. Namibia 132/8 in 20 overs vs India in Dubai | Wiese 26; Jadeja 3/16, Ashwin 3/20, Bumrah 2/19

  • 9:01 PM IST

    SIX! THUMPED! Mohammed Shami misses his yorker now and serves a full ball, on the middle. Ruben Trumpelmann powers it over long-on for a maximum. Good shot and this will pump the Eagles! NAM 125/8 in 19.3 overs vs IND at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Rohit Sharma is everywhere on the field today! Jasprit Bumrah removes David Wiese for 26! Massive blow for Namibia as Wiese could’ve used that long handle brilliantly here. A full ball from Bumrah, outside off, it was the slower ball which deceives David Wiese as he tries to loft it on the off side. It takes the toe end and the ball lobs it towards cover where Sharma takes an easy catch.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    100 up for Namibia vs India! A yorker from Jasprit Bumrah on the pads. Jan Frylinck looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the vacant fine leg region for a boundary. 7 runs from Bumrah’s over.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score Today- Ashwin’s Triple Strikes Jolt Namibia

  • 8:50 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin picks up his 3rd wicket of the night! OUT! BOWLED! A dream off-spinner’s delivery from Ashwin. Ashwin comes ’round the wicket to the left-hander and tosses it up, on the middle. Ashwin does hold it back a bit and this is what bamboozles Zane Green. Green looks to keep it out but gets beaten in flight and also off the pitch as the ball straightens a bit. Zane Green departs for a golden duck and David Wiese is running out of partners. Namibia 95/7 in 15.5 overs vs India in Dubai

  • 8:48 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE MATCH: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja snares JJ Smit for 9. Jadeja ends his spell with his third wicket of the night! Jadeja gives this one a bit of air and bowls it fuller, around off. JJ Smit looks to drive it through covers but is a bit early in his shot. The ball goes uppishly towards extra cover, where Rohit Sharma dives low to his right and pouches the catch. NAM 93/6 in 15 overs vs IND at Dubai International Stadium