IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Namibia Live Score Today, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score, India vs Namibia T20 Live Score, India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and updates here. IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) half-centuries powered the Indian cricket team to a commanding 9-wicket win versus Namibia in final Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) bowled brilliantly in tandem as Team India restrict Namibia to 132/8 in 20 overs in the final Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. David Wiese top-scored with a 26-run knock for The Eagles. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bowl against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021 Monday. Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. Against Namibia, Team India will surely win it big and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he allows the likes of Rahul Chahar get a game and give Ishan Kishan another go. Check India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Namibia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Virat Kohli on Being India T20 Captain: Heavy Workload And Lot of Pressure

Live Updates

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NAM LIVE MATCH: ‘All’s well that ends well.’ This phrase is somewhat apt for Virat Kohli and this Indian team. It was Virat’s final match as T20I captain and was his 50th time captaining the national side in a T20I match. The spin-twins, Ashwin and Jadeja set the tone of the match nicely. Rohit Sharma did ride his luck early on in the innings but played some delightful shots in his quickfire knock of 56 runs from just 37 deliveries. Rahul played second fiddle but whenever got a chance, played some exquisite shots himself and ended up bringing up his half-century as well. In the end, Rahul and Suryakyumar Yadav saw the team through with plenty of time to spare, a truly commanding performance.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score- India beat Namibia by 9 wickets in Dubai

  • 10:39 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score, IND vs NAM Live Streaming: FOUR! KL Rahul finishes things off in style. On a length, around off. Rahul stays inside the crease and punches it past mid-off to bag a boundary. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 9 WICKETS. A commanding victory for India and Virat Kohli’s men end his reign on a high and finish 3rd in their group. Two teams, with different reasons to smile tonight, as Namibia also end off a memorable campaign, albeit with a loss. They did not win today but getting to roll with the big boys sure is a big thing for them. India (136/1) beat Namibia (132/8) by 9 wickets in Dubai | Rohit 56, Rahul 54; Frylinck 1/19

  • 10:33 PM IST

    FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav in is a hurry to end things here. Full and outside off from Nicol Loftie-Eaton. SKY stays back and slashes it through point. The ball goes through the gap and into the fence. India are 7 runs away from winning their last Super 12 game!

  • 10:27 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Pulled away! Second boundary of the over. A short ball, on-off. Yadav hoicks it through mid-wicket. The ball takes a couple of bounces and goes in the fence. India 121/1 in 13.5 overs vs Namibia (132/8)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Team India wants to finish this off in a hurry here in Dubai! FOUR! Wow! This is some shot from KL Rahul. On the hips and Rahul flicks it aerially using his wrists and the ball lands just in front of the square-leg fence and goes over it in the end. IND 104/1 in 11.4 overs vs NAM (132/8) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:23 PM IST

    DRINKS! Too late a wicket for Namibia? It looks like it. Just 47 needed in 61 balls. The openers have given the platform to chase it down comfortably. For Namibia, only quick wickets can change the course for them. Suryakumar Yadav joins KL Rahul in the middle.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Jan Frylinck removes well-set Rohit Sharma for 56, big blow for India. Rohit finally runs out of luck! A length ball from Frylinck, on off and Rohit Sharma looks to go downtown. The ball comes off the toe end of the bat and is skied towards the gully region. Zane Green, the wicket-keeper settles under it and takes a really fine catch as the ball hung in the air for a long time. End of a blistering knock from Rohit and Frylinck gets the breakthrough. India 87/1 in 10 overs vs Namibia (132/8) in Dubai

  • 10:20 PM IST

    SIX! KL Rahul making it look easy! On the pads from Frylinck, Rahul picks it up and guides it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. IND 85/0 in 9.3 overs vs NAM (132/8) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:15 PM IST

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today: FOUR! Sheer domination from Rohit! Flatter delivery, pushed wider and Rohit Sharma dances down the track and thumps it back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. India 75/0 in 8.4 overs vs Namibia (132/8) in Dubai