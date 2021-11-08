IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India's underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team's final Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. Against Namibia, Team India will surely win it big and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he allows the likes of Rahul Chahar get a game and give Ishan Kishan another go. The senior players would gain precious little against the David Wieses of the world save for beefing up their individual statistics.

Live Updates

  • 7:43 PM IST

    FOUR! Freebie and that is dispatched! A full toss again from Jasprit Bumrah, on the middle. Van Lingen drives it past mid-off for a boundary. What a start from the Eagles opener – Michael van Lingen! NAM 11/0 in 1.3 overs vs NAM at Dubai International Stadium

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Tight first over from Mohammed Shami – 5 runs from it! LEG BYE! Now angles it on the pads. Baard misses his flick. They take a leg bye off the pads and towards the square leg. Namibia 5/0 in 1 over vs India in Dubai

  • 7:38 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: We are set for the clash! Both the teams come out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be Namibia’s anthem first followed by India’s. Done with all the pre-match proceedings! The Indian players are seen to be in a huddle. Kohli passing on a message to his side. Later they walk out to their respective fielding positions. Followed by Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingen who walk out to bat for Namibia. Before the first ball, all the players show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Mohammed Shami to start with the ball.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Team India Playing 11 – T20 World Cup 2021

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Best-Ever Indian Cricket Team- Coach Ravi Shastri’s Big Statement – Ravi Shastri, the outgoing Head Coach of Team India is in for a chat. He says, his journey has been fantastic. Adds, he is satisfied with his services and says the players have performed really well in all formats. Mentions, high points across all formats they have achieved a lot of great things across the globe. Says, this might be the longest lead they hold against England in a Test series, as the final game will be played next year. Mentions, Rahul Dravid is a great addition, he will only take the side to the peak. Adds, some players will go onto play for 4-5 years, but Kohli has been exceptional and has brought the Test culture alive. He has been a crucial part of the squad. Adds, the players have been through a lot in the past 6 months, being consistently around the bubble life. But this time they could not turn the switch on and make it to the semifinals.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NZ LIVE Streaming: The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, says that they will bowl first again. Mentions that the toss has been a factor here and he’s won a couple of tosses lately and always looked to bowl first. Adds that it has been an honour for him, being a captain of this team but it’s time for him to make way and he is really proud of the team. Mentions that it’s now time for someone to step up and Rohit is there along with a couple of other senior players as well who need to take the team forward. Informs that there is one change to the side, Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: India Playing XI – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar (In for Varun Chakravarthy), Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

  • 7:05 PM IST

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today World Cup, IND vs NAM T20 LIVE: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bowl against Namibia in final Super 12 encounter of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.