IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Namibia Live Score Today, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score, India vs Namibia T20 Live Score, India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and updates here. IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bowl against Namibia in final Super 12 encounter of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. Against Namibia, Team India will surely win it big and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he allows the likes of Rahul Chahar get a game and give Ishan Kishan another go. The senior players would gain precious little against the David Wieses of the world save for beefing up their individual statistics. Check India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Namibia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday