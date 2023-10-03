Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | IND Vs NED, 9th World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Likely To Delay Toss
LIVE Updates | IND Vs NED, 9th World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Likely To Delay Toss

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Game - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Thiruvananthapuram has been experiencing heavy rains for the last few days.

Updated: October 3, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Game: Rain is likely to play spoilsport once again when India play the Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up game at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. India’s previous warm-up game against England was also washed out due to rain and if today’s match does not happen, the hosts will enter the tournament with no match practice in recent days. Before the warm-up games, India had won the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI series against Australia at home.

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Updates

Live Updates

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: The skies are still dark and cloudy and looks like someone has put a dark grey cover around.

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: The toss is scheduled to take place in just 15 minutes but as per news from ground zero, there has been no change in the weather in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: Rain Gods Please Stay Away

  • Oct 3, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: ‘I think most Indian fans realise that if India are to win @cricketworldcup it’s not about individual performance it’s the sum of the team collective over a long tournament. Their squad is the best on paper for home conditions iccworldcup2023,” says former India coach John Wright.

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: It’s still raining

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: What should be India’s playing XI against Netherlands? Should India play SKY in the middle order?

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: If today’s match takes place, India will be meeting Netherlands for the third time in ODIs. Earlier, India played the Dutch twice and won on both occasions. India first met Netherlands in 2003 World Cup. Then they again met in the 2011 edition that the Men in Blue won eventually.

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: There is also no clarity over Virat Kohli’s participation in the India vs Netherlands game. The former India skipper went back home as per reports due to a personal emergency. He was about to join the squad on Tuesday but it is still unclear whether he has joined or not.

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: Unless there is some miracle from the weather gods, a timely start to the India vs Netherlands looks impossible.

  • Oct 3, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Score: Recent updates from Thiruvananthapuram state that the whole sky is covered with dark clouds and it is raining heavily from last night.

