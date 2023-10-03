Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND Vs NED, 9th World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Likely To Delay Toss

live

LIVE Updates | IND Vs NED, 9th World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rain Likely To Delay Toss

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Game - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Thiruvananthapuram has been experiencing heavy rains for the last few days.

India vs Netherlands, Live Cricket Updates, World Cup Warm-Up Game

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Game: Rain is likely to play spoilsport once again when India play the Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up game at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. India’s previous warm-up game against England was also washed out due to rain and if today’s match does not happen, the hosts will enter the tournament with no match practice in recent days. Before the warm-up games, India had won the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI series against Australia at home.

Trending Now

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES