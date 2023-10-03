Home

India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Match Cricket Score and Updates: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be captaining the Indian team at the Asian Games when they take on Nepal in the quarter-final clash on Tuesday, also marking the first time the men’s cricket team is participating in the multi-sport event. Check Live Updates.

LIVE | India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Cricket, Quarter-Final Score and Updates: VVS Laxman, the coach of Indian men’s team for the upcoming T20 tournament in the ongoing 19th Asian Games, said participating in the multi-sport event is a great opportunity for the entire team and also gives the players huge pride. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be captaining the Indian team at the Asian Games when they take on Nepal in the quarter-final clash on Tuesday, also marking the first time the men’s cricket team is participating in the multi-sport event. Other members in the side include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi. The matches will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, where the Indian women’s team had won the gold medal in initial days of the competition.

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav.

