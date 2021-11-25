IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score- OUT! Kyle Jamieson removes Mayank Agarwal  (13) as New Zealand draw first blood against India on day 1 of the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.  Cheteshwar Pujara join Shubman Gill at the crease. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out, and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane’s second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting in Kanpur on Thursday. Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn’t nudge him out. Shreyas Iyer is set for Test debut and would like to reaffirm ‘Bombay (not Mumbai) School of Batsmanship’ whose philosophy transcends beyond the white-ball riches of the Indian Premier League. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Green Park at 9.30 AM IST November 25 Thursday

Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Match: Prediction, Preview, Team News - Where to Watch IND vs NZ - All You Need to Know About Today's Test

Also Read - IND vs NZ: Former Selector Jatin Paranjpe Hails Shreyas Iyer, Says He is an Attacking Red-Ball Player

Live Updates

  • 10:18 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021: FOUR! Crunched. Mayank Agarwal gets the second boundary of the game. Kyle Jamieson goes fuller this time, outside off, Mayank leans ahead and creams this one through covers. Nobody was going to stop that! IND 21/0 in 7.3 overs vs NZ at Green Park

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Test Scorecard: EDGY FOUR! The edge is induced but it runs away to the boundary ropes. Around off from Tim Southee, on a length, going away this time, Mayank has a tentative poke at this and the ball takes the outside edge, bounces in between the keeper and first slip, and runs away to the ropes. India 15/0 in 5 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 10:02 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score: Tidy bowling from Kyle Jamieson, the lanky pacer is making the ball talk here! Jamieson is giving nothing away at the moment. A touch fuller this time from Kyle Jamieson, outside off, a gentle push by Mayank Agarwal through covers and the batters complete the second run with ease. IND 8/0 in 4 overs vs NZ at Green Park

  • 9:58 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today Match: Shubman Gill has taken a review for LBW. There is a clear inside edge onto the pads. No need for UltraEdge on this one. The on-field decision has been reversed. India retain their review. NOT OUT! Clearly not out as there was bat on this. The on-field call has been reversed here. Southee serves a back-of-a-length delivery, around off, coming in slightly as Gill looks to defend. He seems to have missed it as he gets hit on the pads. An excited appeal from the Kiwis and the finger has been raised. Gill goes for the review straightaway. As soon as replays roll in, you know why he was so confident. A clear inside edge, onto the pad. Gill continues on. India 3/0 in 2.3 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 9:48 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Playing For This Trophy

  • 9:47 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: Play and a miss! What a curler from Kyle Jamieson. This time the line is better, on the fifth stump channel, on a fuller length, the ball lands and curls away as Mayank Agarwal looks to drive. The ball whiskers past the blade to the keeper. The beauty of Test cricket!

  • 9:46 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score Today: India and Mayank Agarwal open their account here as the crowds cheer on. Outside off this time, back of a length, the ball seams away slightly again as Agarwal pushes this one past point and the batters complete two this time. India 2/0 in 0.3 overs vs New Zealand at Green Park

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ TEST LIVE: We are set to begin but before that, both the teams line up for their respective national anthems. First it will be New Zealand’s followed by India’s. Done with the pre-match formalities! Now, New Zealand players make their way into the middle and take their respective fielding positions. The Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal stride out to the middle as well. Kane Williamson hands the red cherry to Tim Southee. He will start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go…

  • 9:23 AM IST

    India Playing 11 For 1st Test

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE STREAMING: Cheteshwar Pujara is in for a chat! He says that it is an honor to be part of this team and he is looking forward to being the vice-captain. Says that he was part of the Indian Premier League and he was training and batting and he has prepared well and they are looking forward to playing at home. Says that this is an opportunity for the younger players and they have to also play with responsibility. Tells that there was low bounce the last time they played here but you never know as they are playing here after 3-4 years.