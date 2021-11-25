IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out, and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane's second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting in Kanpur on Thursday. Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn't nudge him out. Shreyas Iyer is set for Test debut and would like to reaffirm 'Bombay (not Mumbai) School of Batsmanship' whose philosophy transcends beyond the white-ball riches of the Indian Premier League.