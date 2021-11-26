Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 2

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Fine half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (75 not out off 136 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (50 not out off 100 balls) helped India reach 258/4 in 84 overs at stumps on Day One of first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday. On a truncated day when six overs were lost to bad light, Iyer and Jadeja joined forces for an unbeaten 113-run stand after Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee had reduced India to 145/4 in 49.2 overs in the second session after Shubman Gill had given the hosts a good start while scoring his third half-century. Shreas Iyer is also in line to become the highest run-getter for India on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of the highest individual score on Test debut for India- 187 runs.