Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 3

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Tim Southee bowled an incisive morning spell to take five wickets which was then brilliantly complemented by openers Will Young and Tom Latham as New Zealand dominated India to reach 129 for no loss on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. The only highlight for India in an otherwise disappointing day was Shreyas Iyer's (105 off 171 balls) debut hundred. Playing his 80th Test match, Southee (5/69) took his 13th five-wicket haul on an unresponsive track to send India packing for 345 after they started the day at 258 for 4. Young then held centre-stage in his fourth Test appearance as he looked composed and unperturbed during his unbeaten knock of 75 off 180 balls. Latham (50 batting off 165 balls), the seasoned campaigner, survived three on-field decisions (two leg before and one caught behind), negated by DRS, and decided to frustrate the two Indian spinners with a gritty defensive game.