Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 4

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur- Day 4. Axar Patel's incredible run in Test cricket at home continued with him picking his fifth five-wicket haul in just seven innings as India bowled out New Zealand for 296 in the first innings. Patel's efforts of breaking the back of New Zealand's innings meant that India took a 49-run lead, which eventually became 63 at stumps on day three at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday despite losing Shubman Gill cheaply. Patel was a central figure in India bouncing back from an underwhelming day two to take the upper hand on day three. The spin troika of Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around the New Zealand batters, taking nine wickets overall.