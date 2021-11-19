Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 2nd T20I Match

Ranchi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20I Series Match between India and New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. India and New Zealand will square off in the second of three-match T20I series on Friday. The match will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Team India leads the series 1-0 after winning the series opener by five wickets. Meanwhile, the Kiwis would want to bounce back in order to stay alive. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Batters enjoy playing on this venue as it offers a flat deck. Meanwhile, the spinners can be in action due to longer boundaries. Team India eyes another win against New Zealand in order to seal the T20I series.

Live Updates

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: India did really well. Excellent final over from Chahar. The Men in Blue Restrict the Kiwis at 153/6 in 20 overs.

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: 18 gone ! Bhuvneshwar removes Jimmy Neesham in the last delivery. NZ 140/6 (18)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Glen Phillips gone ! Debutant Harshal Patel picks up 2nd wicket. NZ 137/5 (16.3)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: 16 overs gone, NZ 128/4. Ashwin finishes with figures 1/19 in 4 overs.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: OUT ! Tim Seifert falls to Ravichandran Ashwin. NZ Lose 4th wicket. NZ 125/4 (15.1)

  • 8:18 PM IST
    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: 14 gone, New Zealand have crossed the 100-mark and are now at 114/3. Glenn Phillips key in NZ innings.
  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: 12 gone New Zealand are now at 94/3.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: New Zealand lose Mitchell, Harshal Patel picks up his first T20I wicket.

  • 8:04 PM IST
    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Five off Axar Patel’s 3rd over. India did well to keep the Kiwis quite so far. NZ 90/2 (11)
  • 7:59 PM IST
    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Daryll Mitchell dropped on at 30 by Venkatesh Iyer at Long-off.