Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match, Day 1

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series, starting December 3. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. All-rounder Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test.

    Live Score IND vs NZ: Massive blow for Team India!

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: The umpire are done with the first round of inspection that happened at 9.30 AM IST. The officials reckon that the pitch is still not conducive for playing. That means, there will be another inspection at 10.30 AM IST – half an hour from now.

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ, 2nd TEST LIVE: Williamson to miss Mumbai Test? New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not in his cricket gears. Simon Doull, who is on commentary, suggests that the elbow problem might have resurfaced for the New Zealand captain. Tom Latham is likely to lead the side if Williamson misses the 2nd Test. It will be a huge blow for the Black Caps, who are looking for a historic victory in the 2nd Test.

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score Today: Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team’s experienced trio of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

    Live Cricket Score 2nd Test- Toss Update From Mumbai

    Live Score IND vs NZ, 2nd Test LIVE STREAMING: It’s not pouring right now in Mumbai but the wet outfield has delayed the toss. “Our concern is run-up and a few wet areas. Safety of the players is paramount,” says umpire Anil Choudhary. “Obviously, we will not have 100 percent conditions. Once the sun is out, we expect the conditions will get better Our main concern is the 30-yard area,” says umpire Nitin Menon. However, the pitch is fine.

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: Also, at the Wankhede, the hosts may only get four days to enforce a positive result due to heavy rains that could be a dampener on day one and the underlying moisture which will also bring an extra Black Caps pacer, Neil Wagner, into the equation.

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: After an anti-climactic end to the first Test where New Zealand escaped with a creditable draw defying the Indian spinners on a slow turner, the home team under its regular captain would certainly go for a slight rejig in the combination.

    IND vs NZ Live Score- ‘ALL SET’ Team India Arrives at Wankhede For 2nd Test

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand from the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli’s return after a well-earned break couldn’t have come in a more unenvious setting as he needs to tread the fine line between tough and prudent in his selection calls when India take on New Zealand in the second and final Test at the rain-soaked ‘Maximum City’ from Friday.