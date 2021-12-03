Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match, Day 1

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series, starting December 3. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. All-rounder Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test.