Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match, Day 1

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, players have been asked to take an early lunch. A maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Play to start at 12 PM IST, provided there is no rain from hereon. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai against India due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well. Also, check the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ Test Live video, Live Cricket, 2nd Test Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. You can watch India vs New Zealand Live Blog from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of 2nd Test Due to Niggles