Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match, Day 1

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, players have been asked to take an early lunch. A maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Play to start at 12 PM IST, provided there is no rain from hereon. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai against India due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well. Also, check the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ Test Live video, Live Cricket, 2nd Test Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. You can watch India vs New Zealand Live Blog from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of 2nd Test Due to Niggles

Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Wankhede Stadium at 9.30 AM IST December 3 Friday

Also Read - Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Rain Could Play Spoilsport on Day 1

Live Updates

  • 11:44 AM IST

  • 11:43 AM IST

    New Zealand Playing XI vs India- Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell (In for Kane Williamson), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Team India Playing 11 for 2nd Test- Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain) (In for Ajinkya Rahane), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav (In for Ravindra Jadeja), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj (In for Ishant Sharma).

  • 11:42 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score Today: India captain Virat Kohli: “We’re batting first. Looks like a hard wicket and not a lot of grass. With the sun out, it should be the best time to bat. Rahane had a hammie niggle on Day 5, Jadeja has a swollen right forearm, and Ishant has an injury too. We just have to do the basics right like in Kanpur. New Zealand must be given credit for batting out the overs on Day 5. We can be in positions to capitalize at home if we play well.”

  • 11:35 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rahane, Ishant and Jadeja miss out due to respective injuries.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today- Updated Session Timings

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ 2nd Test: ICYMI – Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose place in the playing 11 seemed doubtful due to lack of form, was on Friday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring niggle along with two more injured senior players Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. The match is expected to start later Friday amid wet weather.

  • 11:00 AM IST
    IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Match Score: Early Lunch Taken! With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, players have been asked to take an early lunch. A maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Play to start at 12 PM IST, provided there is no rain from hereon. The toss will happen at 11:30 AM IST. The new session timings are out. Play has been extended till 5:30 PM IST today.

    Session 2: 12 Noon to 14:40 IST

    Tea Time at 14:40 PM to 15:00 IST

    Final session: 15:00 PM to 17:30 IST
  • 10:50 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score- TOSS at 11:30 AM IST at Wankhede

  • 10:38 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: Play update from Mumbai- The Toss between India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will take place at 11:30 AM IST, play to start at 12 PM IST. Meanwhile, it’s good news for cricket fans – the pitch has considerably dried out thanks to the sunshine and a robust drainage system at Wankhede.