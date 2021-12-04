IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel picks up a six-for as he removed overnight batter Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) early in the morning session of day 2 of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal holds key for India in the 2nd Test. A splendid ton from Mayank meant India head into Day 2 with their noses just ahead. Ajaz Patel though has helped kept India in check so far. The Kiwis know a couple of wickets quickly and they are right back into this one. The hosts on the other hand, are just one good partnership away from getting to an above-par total. The first session of Day 2 is quite an important one. What will India be looking for then? 400? Well, if they do get to that mark, it should be a really good total on a wicket that spun quite a lot on Day 1 itself. This pair holds the key, yes there is Ravi Ashwin and Jayant Yadav still left but have to believe it is not easy for a new batter to get going on this surface. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - BCCI Set to Clear Indian Team's Travel to South Africa

Also Read - Unofficial 2nd Test Between India A and South Africa A Ends in Draw

Also Read - IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Job is Only Half Done, Says Spinner Ajaz Patel After His Four-for

Live Updates

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: FOUR! Swing straightaway from Tim Southee but really well played! This starts on off, it tails back in late. Ajaz Patel does brilliantly to get his front leg out of the way and flick it past mid-wicket. Boundary as a result. 250 up for India.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: True bounce on this occasion. Drifted into the off stump, but gripping and turning away after pitching. Ajaz Patel looks to have a poke initially but seeing the turn and bounce, lets it through to the keeper. Not a great sign for the batters as spinners continue to get decent purchase from this Wankhede strip. India 244/6 in 78.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 10:12 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming: FOUR! Nicely done! Ajaz Patel bowls this one on the middle and turns down the leg side. Axar Patel waits for it and then just turns it past the man at leg gully and picks up a boundary. Important runs for India, no matter how they come.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Match Score: In the air…safe! On a length from Ajaz, around off. This one holds in the surface a bit. Axar Patel looks to tuck it away off the back foot but closes the face of the bat a bit too early. The ball loops up off the leading edge and just goes over the bowler’s head. IND 232/6 in 74 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:00 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score 2021- Ajaz Patel Rocks India on Day 2 Morning

  • 10:00 AM IST
    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ 2nd Test: FOUR! First boundary of day 2! Tim Southee strays onto the pads and Mayank Agarwal flicks it into the fine leg fence. These are important runs for the home team. A moving over from India’s perspective – 6 from it. India 230/6 in 73 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede
  • 9:50 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: No hat-trick! Tossed up delivery from Ajaz, around off and turning in. Axar Patel strides out well and keeps it out. Earlier, Ashwin was cleaned up there? He did stand there in disbelief but starts walking up. Just to be sure though, the umpires have taken it upstairs to check and replays show that the ball has crashed into the off-pole. New Zealand on top on day 2 morning of the second Test, India stumble. IND 224/6 vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 9:48 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today, 2nd Test Scorecard: OUT! Cleaned up! Ajaz Patel with a ripper of a delivery! Ravichandran Ashwin departs for a GOLDEN DUCK! Nicely flighted delivery from Ajaz, around the middle stump. Ravichandran Ashwin presses forward to defend but the ball then grips and turns away sharply, going past the outside edge and hitting the top of off. The umpires are just making sure that the ball did hit the stumps and wasn’t disturbed by the keeper. The replays show that everything is fine and Ajaz Patel is on a hat-trick! Ravichandran Ashwin walks back for a golden duck. Ashwin actually did not realize he was knocked over. When the Kiwis started celebrating, he was seen indicating for a review. He thought he was given out caught behind. He later then realized that the ball had hit the stumps. India 224/6 in 71.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 9:44 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Saha Departs Early, Ajaz Strikes

  • 9:43 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: LBW! FIFER FOR AJAZ PATEL! Ajaz snares wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for 27. He gets the breakthrough right away and picks up his fifth wicket. Quicker and flatter delivery from Patel, just outside off. Wriddhiman Saha rocks back looking to cut it away with the spin but this one goes on with the arm and Saha gets rapped on the pads. The visitors’ appeal and the finger is raised. What a start from Ajaz Patel. India have been rocked early here. IND 224/5 in 71.4 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium