IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- OUT! Ajaz Patel grabs the ‘perfect 10’ as New Zealand bowl out India for 325 in the second session on day 2 of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Test cricket has been played since 1877 and today is only the third time that a bowler has picked up all 10 wickets in an innings! Take a bow Ajaz Patel! The man who spent his childhood in Mumbai, has written his name in golden letters in cricketing history in the very same city. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Indian Origin Ajaz Patel Creates History vs India, Becomes Only 3rd Bowler to Pick Up All 10 Wickets in Tests After Jim Laker and Anil Kumble