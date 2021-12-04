IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- OUT! Ajaz Patel grabs the ‘perfect 10’ as New Zealand bowl out India for 325 in the second session on day 2 of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Test cricket has been played since 1877 and today is only the third time that a bowler has picked up all 10 wickets in an innings! Take a bow Ajaz Patel!  The man who spent his childhood in Mumbai, has written his name in golden letters in cricketing history in the very same city. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Indian Origin Ajaz Patel Creates History vs India, Becomes Only 3rd Bowler to Pick Up All 10 Wickets in Tests After Jim Laker and Anil Kumble

Live Updates

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: FOUR! Streaky! Umesh Yadav hurls across a fullish ball, around off. Tom Latham looks for the expansive drive but gets a thick outside edge that flies well past the slip cordon and into the third man fence. New Zealand 10/0 in 3 overs vs India (325-All Out) at Wankhede

  • 1:41 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Streaming 2nd Test: FOUR! Nicely timed by Will Young. On the pads from Mohammed Siraj, nudged through the mid-wicket region, and the ball races away into the fence. NZ 6/0 in 1.5 overs vs IND at Wankhede Stadium

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ 2nd Test: JAFFA! Umesh Yadav is breathing fire here at Wankhede! Great start! Slingy delivery from Umesh, on-off and on a nagging length. This one shapes away beautifully and whizzes past the outside edge as Young looks to block. New Zealand 1/0 in 1 over vs India (325-All Out) at Wankhede

  • 1:35 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test: Welcome back for the next chapter of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel created history at the Wankhede and can now afford a well-deserved break. Black Caps Tom Latham and Will Young are at the crease. Latham is on strike. Umesh Yadav will open the attack for India. Three slips and a gully in place – here we go!

  • 1:27 PM IST

    ‘Remember The Name’ – AJAZ PATEL CREATES HISTORY at WANKHEDE

  • 1:24 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test LIVE Scorecard: Now, New Zealand have to bat really well. The wicket is not easy, it is turning and turning sharply. It is going to take a big effort from their batters if they are to get close to India’s first innings score. India on the other hand, would want a good lead but first, they would love a couple of wickets before Tea. Stay tuned for New Zealand’s reply in a bit.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: The New Zealand bowling was just about one man, Ajaz Patel. The rest were quite a under par. Especially William Somerville and Kyle Jamieson. Tim Southee too bowled his heart out. He did not get a wicket but kept it nice and tight. However, had the left-arm spinner got some support, India may well have ended below 250. A marathon effort though from Ajaz Patel. A moment he will never forget.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Live Score Today- India 325-All Out vs New Zealand at Wankhede

  • 1:22 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket Today: Coming to the game now, have to say, India will be pretty pleased with the total they have got. Have to say they have got a total that feels above par on this surface and they too have one man to thank and that is Mayank Agarwal. Yes, he did get support from a couple of other batters but it was his innings that could well be the difference in this game. He saw wickets fall at the other end but held fort at one. Axar Patel too played a handy role with the lower-order and the stand between the two is what took India above 300.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: No matter what you’re doing at the moment, just take a minute, get up and give this man a standing ovation! Absolutely sensational from Ajaz Patel. He was extremely pleased just knowing that he will be playing in Mumbai, the place where he was born but now, he would be on cloud 9, what an effort, 10 wickets in an innings is a rarity. He leads his side off the field and rightly so. A huge round of applause for him from everyone here and it is well-deserved. Take a bow.