IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- Opener Mayank Agarwal nears the 150-mark as he continues to bat solidly in the morning session of day 2 of the second Test, while Axar Patel provides brilliant support with the bat from the other end at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel snares a six-for as he removed overnight batter Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) early in the morning session of day 2 in Mumbai. The hosts on the other hand, are just one good partnership away from getting to an above-par total. The first session of Day 2 is quite an important one. What will India be looking for then? 400? Well, if they do get to that mark, it should be a really good total on a wicket that spun quite a lot on Day 1 itself. This pair holds the key, yes there is Ravi Ashwin and Jayant Yadav still left but have to believe it is not easy for a new batter to get going on this surface. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - BCCI Set to Clear Indian Team's Travel to South Africa

Live Updates

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Day 2, Session 2 | We are back for the post Lunch session! The umpires are out in the middle as the New Zealand players spread out on the field. India batters, Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal stride out as well. William Somerville has the ball in hand. A slip and short leg in place, let’s begin!

  • 11:54 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: Black Caps once again let the advantage they got at the start of the day slip away. Once again was there no support for Ajaz who was once again the pick of the bowlers. There is enough in it for the spinners but Somerville has really not been up to the mark. New Zealand will really hope to break this stand after the break and then make quick work of the lower order. An important session coming up after half an hour.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ- India 285/6 vs New Zealand at LUNCH on Day 2

  • 11:40 AM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test LIVE: On middle and this one goes on with the arm, Mayank Agarwal looks to nudge it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. That’s it for this session as the umpires call for Lunch on Day 2! A really good fightback from India courtesy a good stand between Agarwal and Axar Patel. After losing two in two balls early on in the day, the duo have batted brilliantly and have crossed the 50-run stand. India will hope they can continue and probably get them close to 350. India 285/6 in 98 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank Agarwal 146*, Axar Patel 32 not out; Ajaz Patel 6/103
  • 11:39 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: FOUR BYES! This one missed everything! Ajaz Patel comes from around the stumps and bowls it on the middle stump. The ball turns back in sharply after pitching and there’s extra bounce on offer as well. In the end, the ball goes down the leg side and past the keeper’s mitts, into the fence.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Scorecard: Slightly shorter, on off and turning away. Axar Patel hops back and cuts it with the spin, through the cover-point. The fielder gives chase and cuts it out as they come back for the third. Brilliant cricket all around. India 280/6 in 96.5 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede

  • 11:30 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mayank-Axar Complete 50-run Stand vs New Zealand

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: FOUR! A flighted ball from Ajaz Patel, around off. Axar Patel plays the slog sweep this time and gets it in front of square, beating the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. The fifty partnership is up between Mayank Agarwal and Axar as well. This is a brilliant rearguard from India. IND 274/6 in 93.5 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 11:17 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: FOUR! Down the wicket from Mayank! On the middle from Ajaz Patel, Mayank Agarwal skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and thumps it right back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Important runs for Team India! India 269/6 in 91.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 11:09 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd Test: Edge but safe! MAIDEN FROM AJAZ PATEL! This lands on the middle and straightens also zips through. Agarwal looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outside edge towards point. This pitch has started to play more tricks now. IND 263/6 in 89.5 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium