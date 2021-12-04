IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- Opener Mayank Agarwal nears the 150-mark as he continues to bat solidly in the morning session of day 2 of the second Test, while Axar Patel provides brilliant support with the bat from the other end at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel snares a six-for as he removed overnight batter Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) early in the morning session of day 2 in Mumbai. The hosts on the other hand, are just one good partnership away from getting to an above-par total. The first session of Day 2 is quite an important one. What will India be looking for then? 400? Well, if they do get to that mark, it should be a really good total on a wicket that spun quite a lot on Day 1 itself. This pair holds the key, yes there is Ravi Ashwin and Jayant Yadav still left but have to believe it is not easy for a new batter to get going on this surface. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - BCCI Set to Clear Indian Team's Travel to South Africa