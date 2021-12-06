IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Day 4 MATCH UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Live Score IND vs NZ, Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021 and Today cricket updates here. India’s middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn’t deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test. While Daryl Mitchell (60) and Henry Nicholls (36 batting) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket, there is no denying that India in all likelihood will finish it early on the fourth day with Ashwin (3/27) looking menacing after every passing over. What will hurt New Zealand team most in this defeat is the fact that this is the game where one of its own — Ajaz Patel, equalled the world record and grabbed a match-haul of 14 wickets, something that no one has ever done against India in Test cricket. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Virat Kohli Trolls Umpire Hilariously at Wankhede During 2nd Test Between India-New Zealand; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 10:16 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Jayant Yadav removes William Somerville for 1. Cleanly done in the end. Jayant Yadav is having a happy Monday morning. His off-spinners are doing the damage. He calmly delivers it close to off and the ball spins back in to take the inside half of William Somerville’s defensive bat. The ball hurries to Mayank Agarwal at short leg who goes down low to take the catch. He fails in the first attempt but then gathers it cleanly in the second. The two umpires get together and refer it upstairs. The soft signal is out and it will remain out as the replays find that Mayank has done everything correct. NZ 62 & 167/9, need 372 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ- Dream Morning For Team India And Jayant!

  • 10:13 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Live: OUT! BOWLED! Jayant Yadav has three wickets this morning, Tim Southee departs for a duck! A nothing shot from Southee. He thought to attack the bowler but perished. A pair for him. Yadav slows it up and delivers yet another off-spinner, it lands and spins back in, Southee is down the track for a big heave across the line but misses. The ball brushes the flap of his back pad and deflects onto the stumps. Things unravelling rather too quickly for the Black Caps! New Zealand 62 & 165/8, need 375 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:11 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: OUT! LBW! Jayant Yadav snares Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for nought! Jayant comes up with a perfect off-spinner, he lands it outside off and gets it to spin back sharply into the batsman. Kyle Jamieson is caught on the back foot as he tries to defend. He misses and is rapped on the back leg. They appeal and the finger has gone up. Kyle Jamieson is not convinced and opts for the DRS. The UltraEdge shows no wood while the Ball Tracker finds everything in line. Three reds. New Zealand have lost their seventh wicket. NZ 62 & 165/7, need 375 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:09 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Ravindra’s Resistance Comes to an End

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ, 2nd TEST LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Jayant Yadav snares Rachin Ravindra for 18. Two boundaries and a wicket. After two loose deliveries, it’s a fabulous ball served by Jayant Yadav. He gets the line right and dishes it around off, Rachin Ravindra tries to defend the trajectory but the ball spins away to take a healthy outside edge. Cheteshwar Pujara is alert at the second slip and makes no mistake. India are 4 wickets away as a gritty little knock from Rachin Ravindra is over. New Zealand 62 & 162/6, need 378 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:06 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Boundaries have thick and fast this morning. Back-to-back fours from Ravindra’s blade! This was courtesy of some sloppy fielding by Mohammed Siraj. Fullish and around leg, Rachin Ravindra sweeps it towards backward square leg where Siraj doesn’t account for spin and misses. It races behind. NZ 62 & 162/5, need 378 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:03 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Updates: FOUR! The broom is out! 150 up for New Zealand! Full and around middle from Jayant, a bit too full, Henry Nicholls brings out the sweep shot and nails it to the deep square leg fence.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    FOUR! Punished! 2nd boundary of the over – positive intent from Ravindra! Short and wide outside off again from Jayant, Rachin Ravindra pounces onto it and slaps it square of the wicket on the offside for another boundary in the over. New Zealand 62 & 148/5, need 392 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.)

  • 9:58 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Streaming: FOUR! Put away! First boundary of Day 4 morning! It’s important to capitalize on poor deliveries and stay positive. Short and around off from Jayant Yadav, Rachin Ravindra goes deep inside the crease and cracks it through covers for a boundary. NZ 62 & 144/5, need 396 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium