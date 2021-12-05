IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s double strike dents New Zealand in the 540-run chase on day 3 of the second Test, the experienced off-spinner removed captain Tom Latham (6) and Will Young (20) to halt Black Caps’ charge. This was the 8th time when Ashwin got the better of Latham in Test cricket as India spoil New Zealand’s start in Mumbai. Axar Patel’s 41-run cameo off 26 balls and Mayank Agarwal’s solid half-century helped India set a massive 540-run target against New Zealand in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. OUT! Ajaz Patel (4/106) and Rachin Ravindra (3/56) were the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the match, he beats Ian Botham’s long-standing Test record. Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli (36) and Shubman Gill (47), Pujara (47) failed to convert their starts into big scores. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli-Led India's Predicted Playing XI And Squad For SA Tour; Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel in Line For Selection

Live Updates

  • 3:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Ravichandran Ashwin gets the better of experienced Ross Taylor for 6. Taylor looked edgy out there and his brief stay at the crease has ended. Ashwin tosses it up, on-off, and turning in. Taylor gets low looking to slog it away. The ball goes off the top edge and is skied towards the backward square leg. Cheteshwar Pujara runs behind from leg slip and takes a good diving catch. New Zealand reeling now with three back in the hut and Ashwin gets another one. NZ 62 & 55/3, need 485 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7D)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: FOUR! Close! Fired in at leg stump! Ross Taylor steps out of his crease but ends up yorking himself. The ball gets a faint inside edge and goes past the leg stump, into the fence. New Zealand 62 & 55/2, need 485 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ Test: FOUR BYES! 50 up for New Zealand! Ravi Ashwin Ashwin could have had two in two! What a beauty of a nut again. This is tossed up. It lands outside off and turns back in. Taylor looks to drive against the turn but it sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and goes over the middle pole. The keeper does not collect it. Boundary.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Ashwin ‘Double Blow’ Dents New Zealand

  • 3:30 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: India take the review for a caught decision. UltraEdge shows that there is a clear spike as the ball passes the bat. The onfield decision is reversed and OUT is the signal. OUT! That is quite clearly off the glove! Ashwin snares Will Young (20) – Kohli knew that and hence, he just reviewed it immediately. Young now walks back. That is a beauty of a delivery. Turn, bounce, just unplayable. This lands outside off, Young goes back to block, it turns back in sharply and also there is extra bounce. Goes off something to the fielder at short leg. The Indians are appealing, actually celebrating. The umpire shakes his head. Captain Virat Kohli reviews straightaway and it is a good review. India now 8 wickets away. Still, 30 overs left in the day. NZ 62 & 45/2, need 495 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7D) at Wankhede

  • 3:27 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Live Scorecard: FOUR! Another excellent stroke! Will Young gets into the act this time! These two are using their feet really well. Young is quickly out, gets to the pitch of it and hits it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. New Zealand 62 & 43/1, need 497 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede

  • 3:19 PM IST

    FOUR! 6 runs from Jayant Yadav’s first over! Really good intent from Daryl Mitchell and good use of the feet too. Steps out and lofts it over mid-on for a boundary. New Zealand 62 & 35/1, need 505 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: What happened here? Shorter delivery from Ravi Ashwin, around off and turning in. Will Young tries to fend it off but the ball hits him on the pads, then pops up off the arm and takes a glove on the way as well. Wriddhiman Saha tries to guess where the ball is going but it falls down the leg side. NZ 62 & 22/1, need 518 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 3:06 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Lovely shot from Daryl Mitchell. Slanting on off, Mitchell punches it on the up and gets it through mid-off for a boundary. This will give Mitchell a whole lot of confidence. However, the task is still too far from reach. Let’s find out how Siraj will respond to this?

  • 2:57 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Pressure release stroke from Will Young! On middle and leg from Ashwin, Young looks to flick it away but gets it off the inside edge and beats backward square leg. The ball races away into the fence. New Zealand 62 & 18/1 in 7.3 overs, need 522 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede