IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike dents New Zealand in the 540-run chase on day 3 of the second Test, the experienced off-spinner removed captain Tom Latham (6) and Will Young (20) to halt Black Caps' charge. This was the 8th time when Ashwin got the better of Latham in Test cricket as India spoil New Zealand's start in Mumbai. Axar Patel's 41-run cameo off 26 balls and Mayank Agarwal's solid half-century helped India set a massive 540-run target against New Zealand in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. OUT! Ajaz Patel (4/106) and Rachin Ravindra (3/56) were the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the match, he beats Ian Botham's long-standing Test record. Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli (36) and Shubman Gill (47), Pujara (47) failed to convert their starts into big scores. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)