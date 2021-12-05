IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- Axar Patel’s 41-run cameo off 26 balls and Mayank Agarwal’s solid half-century helped India set a massive 540-run target against New Zealand in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. OUT! Ajaz Patel (4/106) and Rachin Ravindra (3/56) were the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the match, he beats Ian Botham’s long-standing Test record. Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli (36) and Shubman Gill (47) failed to convert their starts once again. Mayank (62) and Pujara (47) made Ajaz Patel (2/77) look pretty ordinary although he now has a dozen wickets in his kitty. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli-Led India's Predicted Playing XI And Squad For SA Tour; Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel in Line For Selection

Live Updates

  • 2:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are back for the chase! Umpires make their way to the middle. Tom Latham and Will Young are the openers for New Zealand. Latham is on strike. Mohammed Siraj will open the attack for India. Three slips in place. The crowd is behind Team India. Off we go…

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score- Axar’s Cameo Sets Massive 540-Target, Ajaz Bags 14

  • 2:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: The New Zealand bowling was about the two left-arm spinners. Both Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel took all of the 7 wickets to fall with the former taking 3 and the latter with 4. Southee too bowled his heart out but with no success. New Zealand will be mentally and physically drained. However, they now need to put in a good effort with the bat. Still around 45 overs to go in the day. The hosts bowled the Black Caps out within 29 overs in the first innings, can they do the same here or will the Kiwis show some fight?

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ LIVE: India entered their second innings with a massive lead of 263 and the openers piled up the misery by putting up a 100-run stand. Mayank got to yet another fluent half-century. Gill and Pujara missed out on theirs by 3 runs. Kohli also could not make most of the start he got. Iyer, Axar, Saha, and Jayant all came out with the intention of scoring quick runs. Axar played a superb cameo and his quickfire stand with Yadav took India’s lead close to 550. Once Jayant Yadav got out though, India declared.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming: INDIA HAVE FINALLY DECLARED! 540 is the target for New Zealand! Still a little more than two days to go in this game but have to say, India have batted the Kiwis out of the game. However, Ajaz Patel is once again positive for the visitors. He leads his side off the side as he finishes with 14 in the match and records the best figures by any bowler against India in India. Quite a memorable game for him.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ- India Set New Zealand Massive 540-Run Target

  • 2:02 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates, 2nd TEST LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ajaz Patel snares Jayant Yadav to clinch his 14th wicket of the match. That’s the best ever bowling performance by any bowler against India in Test matches. Take a bow! Drifted into middle and leg, spinning away. Jayant Yadav looks to turn it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat a bit too early. The ball goes off the leading edge and Ajaz Patel takes an easy return catch. Virat Kohli decides that it’s time to declare. INDIA LEAD BY 539 RUNS! India 325 & 276/7 dec., lead New Zealand (62) by 539 runs at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank 62, Axar 41 not out; Ajaz 4/106, Rachin 3/56

  • 1:53 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score: FOUR! Hammered! Axar Patel comes down the track and gets to the pitch of it. He smashes it down the ground to the long-on fence. IND 325 & 269/6, lead NZ (62) by 532 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 1:52 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: SIX! Axar Patel, you beauty! Batting with authority now! On a length, on middle and turning in. Axar Patel dances down the track but doesn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball. Patel still keeps his shape and hits it over the mid-wicket fence.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: SIX! Another one! Big over – 16 runs and a wicket! Full and wide, Patel whacks it over the long-off fence for yet another maximum. Axar Patel steps on the pedestal, declaration coming soon! India 325 & 254/6 in 66 overs, lead New Zealand (62) by 517 runs at Wankhede