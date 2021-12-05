IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. IND vs NZ Live Score- India captain Virat Kohli and young Shubman Gill accelerate after the LUNCH on day 3 as the hosts pile on the lead against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara added insult to New Zealand's injuries with a 107-run opening stand as India took complete control of the second Test by reaching 142 for 2 at lunch on day 3, in Mumbai. At the break, Shubman Gill, who hadn't come out to open after being hit on the wrist during the New Zealand innings, was batting on 17 with Virat Kohli (11) by his side. Mayank (62) and Pujara (47) made Ajaz Patel (2/77) look pretty ordinary although he now has a dozen wickets in his kitty.

Live Updates

  • 12:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score and Updates: FOUR! Shubman Gill gets a bit funky now. Somerville bowls on length, around off. Gill reverse sweeps it behind square on the offside for a boundary. India are on charge now, the declaration coming soon? Meanwhile, it’s a chance for New Zealand to snare a few quick wickets and halt the proceedings here at Wankhede. IND 325 & 173/2, lead NZ (62) by 436 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ LIVE: SIX! All the way! Flat & Clean from India captain! Somerville tosses it up, outside off. Virat Kohli skips down the track and uses his wrists to slog it away, well over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. India 325 & 168/2 in 48.5 overs, lead New Zealand (62) by 431 runs

  • 12:28 PM IST

  • 12:26 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: SIX! Just over! Nicely tossed up delivery from Somerville, on-off. Shubman Gill skips down the track and lifts it really high towards the cow corner fence. The fielders from deep mid-wicket and long-on converge but can’t get to it as the ball sails over the fence. India 325 & 155/2 in 48.5 overs, lead New Zealand (62) by 418 runs at Wankhede

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: That one just popped up off the surface! Didn’t do much damage for Kohli! On a length from Rachin Ravindra, around off and the ball hits a crack and takes off as it spins away. Virat Kohli is take by surprise as he gets a thick edge towards short third man. They come back for two. IND 325 & 145/2, lead NZ (62) by 408 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 12:16 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Streaming, 2nd Test LIVE SCORECARD: Day 3, Session 2 | We are back for the post Lunch session! Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli stride out to the middle. William Somerville to start proceedings with the ball after the interval. A Slip and forward short leg in. Let’s find out what target India will set for New Zealand before declaring, here we go!

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ- India Lead New Zealand by 405 Runs at Wankhede

  • 11:39 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 2nd Test SCORECARD: The story is the same for the Black Caps, it is Ajaz Patel who is picking wickets at one end and Southee keeping it tight at the other. They need more from the others. They would be eager to get India all out so that they don’t have to spend a lot of time in this heat. Will there be a fightback from them in the next session?

  • 11:38 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: India continue to pile on the misery on the New Zealand. It was Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara who started the day well. Both got to their half tons before the two fell in quick succession to Ajaz Patel. Now Kohli and Gill are amidst another strong stand. The lead is already one which we believe is enough, how much more will India want? India 325 & 142/2 in 46 overs, lead New Zealand (62) by 405 runs at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank 62, Gill 17*, Kohli 11*; Ajaz 2/77

  • 11:32 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test: TWO BYES! Ajaz Patel has bowled three absolute world class deliveries. Tossed up, around the off stump, allowing the ball to do its bit. The ball grips bounces and turns away sharply. Virat Kohli is comprehensively beaten and the extra bounce deceives the keeper as well as it goes through him. The batters take a couple of byes and the ball goes towards the third man.