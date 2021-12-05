IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- India captain Virat Kohli and young Shubman Gill accelerate after the LUNCH on day 3 as the hosts pile on the lead against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara added insult to New Zealand’s injuries with a 107-run opening stand as India took complete control of the second Test by reaching 142 for 2 at lunch on day 3, in Mumbai. At the break, Shubman Gill, who hadn’t come out to open after being hit on the wrist during the New Zealand innings, was batting on 17 with Virat Kohli (11) by his side. Mayank (62) and Pujara (47) made Ajaz Patel (2/77) look pretty ordinary although he now has a dozen wickets in his kitty. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ind vs NZ: Injured Ajinkya Rahane Getting Back to Fitness, Resumes Training During 2nd Test at Wankhede | WATCH