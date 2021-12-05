IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- Daryl Mitchell falls on 60 after scoring a brilliant half-century, Axar Patel picks up his wicket – New Zealand lose half of their side in the 540 chase against India in the final session of day 3 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s triple strike jolts New Zealand in the 540-run chase on day 3, the experienced off-spinner removed experienced batter Ross Taylor (6), captain Tom Latham (6), Will Young (20) to halt Black Caps’ progress. This was the 8th time when Ashwin got the better of Latham in Test cricket. Before that, Axar Patel’s 41-run cameo off 26 balls and Mayank Agarwal’s solid half-century helped India set a massive 540-run target against New Zealand in the second Test. Ajaz Patel (4/106) and Rachin Ravindra (3/56) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the match, he beats Ian Botham’s long-standing Test record. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Wasim Jaffer Regards Mohammed Siraj As Third Best Indian Pacer After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: FOUR! Edged…but safe! Henry Nicholls has batted pretty well and maybe deserves a bit of luck. On a length, around off and turning away sharply. Nicholls looks to cut but the extra bounce makes him get it off the outside edge. The ball flies past the first slip and ends up in the fence. NZ 62 & 138/5, need 402 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:04 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: OUT! RUN OUT! One wicket brings two here! Tom Blundell goes for a DUCK! Mix-up there in the middle and Blundell pays the price! Tossed up on off. Blundell drives it to mid-off and sets off for a single. Henry Nicholls sends him back as there is no run there. Tom Blundell tries to go back but the throw from Srikar Bharat is accurate and Wriddhiman Saha whips the bails off as Blundell is short of his crease. New Zealand 62 & 129/5, need 411 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:58 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Axar Breaks ‘Dangerous Stand’, Mitchell Gone

  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score Today: OUT! Mitchell departs! Axar Patel snares Daryl Mitchell for 60. He tries to play the same shot as the previous one but miscues this time and pays the price! Slower in the air on off by Axar Patel. Daryl Mitchell skips down the track and tries to go downtown again. But miscues this time. He gets it off the bottom of his blade towards deep extra-cover fielder. Jayant Yadav in the deep there takes a fine catch and Mitchell, after playing a fine knock has to walk back. NZ 62 & 128/4, need 412 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test: SIX! A clean strike by Daryl Mitchell! Tossed up on off from Axar Patel, Daryl Mitchell skips down the track and lifts this straight down the ground for a maximum. What a shot! New Zealand 62 & 128/3 vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:42 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: FOUR! New Zealand are getting boundaries at regular intervals now! Tossed up delivery once again from Jayant Yadav, Henry Nicholls gets on his knees and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary. NZ 62 & 113/3 vs IND (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede

  • 4:39 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mitchell Scores Fighting Fifty

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: FIFTY! FOUR! Batting of the highest quality from Daryl Mitchell. Umesh Yadav attempts a slower one, down the leg side. Daryl Mitchell tickles it fine and picks up another boundary. Mitchell’s 3rd fifty in Test cricket – just a casual wave of the bat. He’s looking at three figures already. Not even half the job is done, big task ahead in his hands! NZ 62 & 109/3, need 431 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:31 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score: FOUR! Edgy boundary! A length ball from Umesh Yadav, outside off. Daryl Mitchell throws his hands at it and gets a thick edge which runs down into the third man fence. The fifty partnership comes up between these two as well.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test Match: NO BALL! Flighted delivery from Jayant Yadav, on the middle. Henry Nicholls comes down the track but gets completely undone in flight. The ball turns away and it’s a difficult one for the keeper to take. Wriddhiman Saha is unable to gather as the stumping chance goes begging. A No-ball is called for overstepping and Saha will be a relieved man. New Zealand 62 & 101/3, need 439 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7 Dec.) at Wankhede