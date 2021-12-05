IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, Live Cricket Score Today, India vs New Zealand Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- Daryl Mitchell falls on 60 after scoring a brilliant half-century, Axar Patel picks up his wicket – New Zealand lose half of their side in the 540 chase against India in the final session of day 3 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s triple strike jolts New Zealand in the 540-run chase on day 3, the experienced off-spinner removed experienced batter Ross Taylor (6), captain Tom Latham (6), Will Young (20) to halt Black Caps’ progress. This was the 8th time when Ashwin got the better of Latham in Test cricket. Before that, Axar Patel’s 41-run cameo off 26 balls and Mayank Agarwal’s solid half-century helped India set a massive 540-run target against New Zealand in the second Test. Ajaz Patel (4/106) and Rachin Ravindra (3/56) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the match, he beats Ian Botham’s long-standing Test record. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Wasim Jaffer Regards Mohammed Siraj As Third Best Indian Pacer After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami