IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Day 4 MATCH UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. India carried out a decimation of New Zealand, winning the second Test by a record-breaking 372-run margin to clinch the two-Test series 1-0 with comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaning up the visiting team's lower half on the fourth morning at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs. The margin of victory is India's highest ever on home soil.