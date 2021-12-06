IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Day 4 MATCH UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. India carried out a decimation of New Zealand, winning the second Test by a record-breaking 372-run margin to clinch the two-Test series 1-0 with comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaning up the visiting team's lower half on the fourth morning at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs. The margin of victory is India's highest ever on home soil.

Live Updates

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says it was a clinical performance, the first Test was also good but this was very clinical. States they discussed the areas where they can improve on after the first Test match but also feels that the pitch in Kanpur didn’t assist the bowlers much on the final day and the New Zealand batters stuck it out. Further says that the wicket at the Wankhede Stadium had more bite and pace and assisted the bowlers. On his new alliance with Rahul Dravid, Kohli replies that the previous management did a great job and the mindset remains the same to take Indian cricket forward. Regarding the upcoming tour, Kohli says that South Africa will be a tough challenge and reminds us that on their last tour to that region, they got the mentality that they can win abroad. Feels that they are a better-experienced team now and the knowledge of the conditions will help them.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Mayank Agarwal Named ‘Player of The Match’

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN IS THE MAN OF THE SERIES! Starts by saying that he knows this is his 10th Man of the Series award in Tests. Adds that he enjoyed the wicket, it had more bite in the morning but slowed down as the game went on and run-scoring became easier in the evening. Terms it a wonderful surface and he has always loved bowling here. Credits the way Ajaz Patel bowled and it was wonderful to watch as he put the right-handers under huge pressure. Mentions that spin bowling is an art that needs evolution and time, and Axar Patel will learn a lot in due course. Mentions he is looking forward to the series in South Africa and wants a series win there. Also tells that Virat Kohli is always in good form in South Africa and he is looking forward for him and Cheteshwar Pujara to score runs.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: MAYANK AGARWAL IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH! Says that it feels good to be back among the runs and it was a special knock. Adds that he didn’t do anything different and it was all about the game plans and having mental discipline. Shares that Rahul Dravid told him not to think about the technique mid-series and stick to a solid mindset. Adds that Sunil Gavaskar advised him to try to keep his bat low in the initial period. Smiles and says that he is really happy with the performance and is looking forward to the challenge in South Africa.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Camaraderie between India & New Zealand

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test: Tom Latham, the captain of New Zealand, says that it was a disappointing performance and credits India for the way they played. Adds that he always knew it was going to be tough, they did well in the first Test but were poor in the second. Feels that the toss played a big role as you always want to bat first in such conditions but he is pleased with the way his bowlers toiled in the first innings. Mentions selection was tough coming into this game but that is a good thing for them.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test: Tells us that the new boys are offering a lot of options to them. Regarding enforcing the follow-on, Dravid replies that they had a lot of time left in the game, so they didn’t think about it, as there were youngsters in their team, and they wanted to give them the opportunity to test themselves on this pitch – things they might experience going ahead. On the selection headaches, Dravid replies that it’s a very good situation to be in and tells that they have to manage the workload of their players and ensure to get their best XI. Tells that there is a great depth in the squad and there is a lot of desire. Admits that at times they will have to take tough decisions but they need to make sure to have clear communication with the players.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, comes up for a chat. Says that it’s good to win the series but they had to work hard for it. Adds that there were phases when they were behind and had to fight through. Mentions that it’s great to see the boys stepping up and credits them for showing up in the absence of some senior players. Praises Jayant Yadav for his bowling this morning and correcting his mistakes. He is very happy with the development of Axar Patel, especially with the bat.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel are up for a chat. The latter says it is a special occasion for him and his family and to do that in Mumbai is very special. Adds he is quite sore but he has a lot of time to recover now. Ravindra says he is delighted to share space with the great man next to him and what he did was brilliant. On being asked about the catch that gave Ajaz his 10th wickets, Rachin replies that he was very nervous under the high ball, he saw his teammates celebrating and he felt the pressure. Patel mentions he enjoyed his time here, it was about adjusting to the conditions that are quite different from home. Tells that he is very grateful for the love people have shown, it is overwhelming and it will take time to sink in.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score: Shreyas Iyer says that it was a memorable series for him and shares that he saw the hall of fame board at the Wankhede Stadium and his name will come there. Adds that there are so many good players around and the competition is stiff so he just needs to perform and seize the opportunity. On Rahul Dravid, Shreyas says that he is very good at giving confidence and his work ethic is great. He is very happy to be working with him.