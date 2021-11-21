Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 3rd T20I Match

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20I Series Match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After failing to qualify for the Semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue have performed extremely well in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, as they have already clinched the series 2-0 with one game left. The first two matches in the mega event didn't go the way as they would have wanted it but since then, they have won five encounters in a row. The in-form team India would like to whitewash the Kiwis again like they did the same last year 5-0 in 2020 in New Zealand. This would be India's back-to-back clean sweep series victory against New Zealand. Also this will be India's consecutive series win against NZ at home. Having sealed the series, India would look to give chance to youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan in the final T20I. On the other hand, New Zealand will be eager to prove that their successful T20 World Cup campaign wasn't a fluke by winning the last T20I. The Kiwis would definitely want to avoid the whitewash by performing better than what they did in the first two games. With two test matches to follow, New Zealand will be looking to take confidence in that series by clinching the final T20I.

Live Updates

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Ishan Porel and Rohit Sharma, start India innings.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Santner: Yeah (would have bowled). Last few games it has been wet because of the dew. There has been dew throughout. Whatever we do we have to do it well. We have been close, lost a couple of phases especially in the last game during the middle with the bat, we got off to a great start.. But that’s just the way. The Indian openers have come out and build partnerships. We are not far away and hopefully we can put up a complete game today. That’s (Southee) the only change.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Rohit: We are going to bat first. Pitch looks a little sticky and we want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. We gotta try various things and this is one of them. We want to put runs on the board and give the new set of bowlers a target to defend. KL and Ashwin are rested. Ishan and Chahal come in. We are very clear as to what we want to do that’s why Ishan has to wait for his opportunity, Chahal as well, he has been a champion bowler for us.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

  • 6:40 PM IST

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal replace KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin in the playing XI.

  • 6:31 PM IST
    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: India have won the toss and opt to field first.
  • 6:25 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: 5 out of the 7 T20Is played here at the Eden Gardens, the team chasing have won. New Zealand, however are unbeaten at the very ground.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Though India are leading the T20I series by 2-0, it is New Zealand, who have an upper hand over India when it comes to head-to-head records. The two teams have featured in a total of 20 T20 Internationals, so far. The Blackcaps have emerged victorious nine times while India have scripted victory on eight occasions. India will have the chance to level the score when they take on the visitors in the third T20 International.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: How things can change ! New Zealand, exactly a week ago, were one win away from becoming the T20 World Champions. Today, they are one loss away from a series whitewash.