Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 3rd T20I Match

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20I Series Match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After failing to qualify for the Semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue have performed extremely well in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, as they have already clinched the series 2-0 with one game left. The first two matches in the mega event didn’t go the way as they would have wanted it but since then, they have won five encounters in a row. The in-form team India would like to whitewash the Kiwis again like they did the same last year 5-0 in 2020 in New Zealand. This would be India’s back-to-back clean sweep series victory against New Zealand. Also this will be India’s consecutive series win against NZ at home. Having sealed the series, India would look to give chance to youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan in the final T20I. On the other hand, New Zealand will be eager to prove that their successful T20 World Cup campaign wasn’t a fluke by winning the last T20I. The Kiwis would definitely want to avoid the whitewash by performing better than what they did in the first two games. With two test matches to follow, New Zealand will be looking to take confidence in that series by clinching the final T20I. Also, check the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ T20 Live video, Live Cricket, 3rd T20I Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live match, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. You can watch our India vs New Zealand Live Blog from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand T20, Injury And Team News of Match at Eden Gardens at 7 PM IST November 21 Sunday