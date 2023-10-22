Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs NZ, ODI CWC 2023 Score: Mitchell Key to BIG Total

India vs New Zealand Score, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

Updated: October 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India will be aiming for their fifth win on trot when they take on New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

IND vs NZ Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET! and it is a big one. Glenn Phillips departs after scoring 23 runs off 26 balls. Kuldeep gets his second wicket. NZ 243/5 (44.2)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: SIX! from Glenn Phillips to start the over, followed by 5 singles. 11 runs from the over. How many more runs can they add here? NZ 243/4 (44)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: A good tight over by Jasprit Bumrah and a wonderful fielding effort by Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer…Both were outstanding on the field, with only six runs given by Bumrah. NZ 232/4 (43)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Just four runs from the over. Final 8 overs remaining. Indian pacers are bowling really tight here and not giving any unnecessary opening to either of the batters. NZ 226/4 (42)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: CENTURY! for Mitchell. This is his 5th ODI ton. 100 off 100 balls. He needs to help Kiwi finish big now. NZ 221/4 (40.4)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: 5 runs from the over. Mitchell is batting on 99 now. What a knock this has been from the batter. 300 plus is still on card for the Kiwis. NZ 219/4 (40)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Just 5 runs from Kuldeep Yadav’s 9th over. Can India get another breakthrough here? Mitchell needs 3 runs for his Ton. NZ 214/4 (39)

  • Oct 22, 2023 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Just four runs from the over. Mitchell getting closer to his CENTURY! NZ 209/4 (38)

  • Oct 22, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: 200! comes up for New Zealand. BOUNDARY! from Mitchell on the second ball. WICKET! LBW!! Kuldeep strikes and gets his first wicket. Tom Latham departs after scoring just 5 runs. NZ 205/4 (36.5)

  • Oct 22, 2023 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Bumrah back into the attack. BOUNDARY! from Mitchell on the second ball and ANOTHER BOUNDARY! to end the over. 10 runs from the over. NZ 197/3 (36)

