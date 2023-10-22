Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Standby For Toss, Playing XI
India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 22, 2023 12:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India will be aiming for their fifth win on trot when they take on New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: There are slight chances of Rain during the game.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Big game coming up in some time from now. It is the battle of the Equals as both teams are undefeated at the moment.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: We are roughly a little less than 50 minutes away from the toss. That would be so crucial given the conditions at Dharamshala today.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Given that dew is set to play a huge role at Dharamshala, toss will surely be the boss today. Interesting to see who wins it, we will find that out soon.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: “It’s nice to have Ishan [Kishan] playing well, being a left hander. But Surya has [Suryakumar Yadav] also come into some form against Australia. He played a couple of fantastic innings. Absolutely fantastic player against spin – left-arm spin, right-arm spin, any kind of spin for that matter,” Rahul Dravid ahead of NZ clash.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Shubman Gill has been a key player for India against New Zealand. In his last six outings against NZ, he has scores of 50, 45*, 13, 208, 40* and 112.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Will Tim Southee make a comeback to the side now that he has recovered? Southee has the wood over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik reckons the track would be on the slower side. If that is the case, Ashwin could stand a chance to make the XI.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Does Ashwin stand a chance of making the XI considering that New Zealand have a lot of left-handers in their line-up.

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023, Playing XIs: The management is bound to have migraines over the playing XI for today with Hardik Pandya absent. Who will replace him – Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan?

