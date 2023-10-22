Home

LIVE Updates – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Siraj Removes Conway



India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.



LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India will be aiming for their fifth win on trot when they take on New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

IND vs NZ Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

