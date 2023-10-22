Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Siraj Removes Conway
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Siraj Removes Conway

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 22, 2023 2:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

IND vs NZ, IND vs NZ News, IND vs NZ Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Live Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 Updates, India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand Free Live Score, IND vs NZ free google score,
IND Vs NZ LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Score.

LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India will be aiming for their fifth win on trot when they take on New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

Trending Now

IND vs NZ Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: REVIEW LOST! for India. Still a great over from the premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Just 2 runs from the over. Just 6 runs from Bumrah’s first 3 overs and one of them is MAIDEN! too. NZ 11/1 (5)

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: MAIDEN WICKET OVER!! from Siraj. What an over. India got the big wicket of Conway. A couple more wickets here and India will get total dominantion. NZ 9/1 (4)

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: OUT! WICKET! Siraj strikes and Conway departs without opening his account on a 9-ball duck. What a start from the Indian pacer. NZ 9/1 (3.3)

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: BOUNDARY!! from Young to start Bumrah’s second over. Bumrah comes back with FIVE CONSECUTIVE DOT BALLS!! Just four runs from the over. NZ 9/0 (3)

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! for Will Young on the second ball against Siraj, first runs for Kiwis. Siraj makes a good comeback with THREE DOT BALLS! Just 5 from the over NZ 5/0 (2)

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: And finally, Will Young gets the first runs on the board and it is a boundary to get things started. Siraj, who has been phenomenal this season, is partnering Bumrah with the new ball.

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Bumrah starts with a maiden, what a start for India. The home team would like to keep the pressure on NZ.

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Good start from Bumrah, he is hitting the right lines and lengths here. He would be looking for an early wicket.

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Bumrah starts proceedings and he is bowling to Devon Conway here. India will surely look for early wickets with the new ball.

  • Oct 22, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Score: Interesting to see how the fresh strip at Dharamshala will play up. Will there be swing with the new ball and if there is – for how long?

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.