LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Gill’s Fifty Keep India In Command

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th) - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match to take place at Wankhede, Mumbai. Check LIVE Streaming Deets.

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

