Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Gill’s Fifty Keep India In Command
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Gill’s Fifty Keep India In Command

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th) - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match to take place at Wankhede, Mumbai. Check LIVE Streaming Deets. 

Updated: November 15, 2023 3:10 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs NZ, IND vs NZ News, IND vs NZ Updates, IND vs NZ Pics, IND vs NZ Latest news, IND vs NZ Latest Updates, IND vs NZ Live Score, IND vs NZ Free Live Score, IND vs NZ Scorecard, IND vs NZ Free scorecard, IND vs NZ Live Score, cwc 2023 semifinal live, live cwc 2023 semifinal, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, Live India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup cricket score, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, Live India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup score,
LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

Trending Now

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Just 4 runs from Santner’s third over. Kiwis are looking for a breakthrough here. Who can get them back in this match? IND 118/1 (15)

  • Nov 15, 2023 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: FIFTY! for Gill. What a knock from the Indian young gun and it came at the big stage for the Men in Blue. IND 114/1 (14)

  • Nov 15, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: BOUNDARY! and SIX! from Gill against Ferguson to start the over. Another big over for Team India, 12 runs came from it. 100! comes up for India. IND 104/1 (13)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Santner returns to attack. He starts the over with four dot balls. Gill sweeps the fifth ball. Conway makes a terrific stop at the boundary line to save two runs. 3 runs from the over. IND 92/1 (12)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: BOUNDARY! from Gill on the third ball against Southee. 5 runs from the over. India are off to a good start. Kiwis need more wickets here to get back in the game. IND 89/1 (11)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: BEAUTIFUL GILL! He gets an EASY BOUNDARY! against Ferguson on the second ball. ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Gill on the fourth ball. 9 runs from the over. IND 84/1 (10)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Southee gets the big wicket of Rohit. Kiwis lose a review on Kohli. 5 runs from this over. Who will take charge here for India now? IND 75/1 (9)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: OUT! WICKET! Rohit departs. What a catch from Kane Williamson. Rohit misses his FIFTY! again but he has done his job. Southee gets the breakthrough. IND 71/1 (8.2)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Ferguson comes into the attack. Gill picks up a BOUNDARY! on the second ball. Gill almost picked up another boundary but Kiwi fielders are giving their everything on the ground to save runs. 9 runs from the over. IND 70/0 (8)

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Good over from Boult. He has managed to keep Rohit off the bay in this one. Just 3 runs from this over. First silent over from Kiwis. IND 61/0 (7)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.