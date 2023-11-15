Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: India Take Manchester Revenge In Mumbai

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: India Take Manchester Revenge In Mumbai

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: Riding on Virat Kohli (113) and Shreyas Iyer's (105) tons and Mohammed Shami's 7/57, India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to enter the final.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS New Zealand 397/4 (50.0) 327/9 (48.4) Run Rate: (Current: 6.72) NZ need 71 runs in 8 balls at 53.25 rpo Last Wicket: Tim Southee c KL Rahul b Mohammed Shami 9 (10) - 321/9 in 48.2 Over Lockie Ferguson 6 * (2) 0x4, 1x6 Trent Boult 2 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammed Shami (9.4-0-57-6) * Mohammed Siraj (9-0-78-1)

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Mohammed Shami took a career-best 7/57 as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to cruise into the final of ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 398, Shami gave a solid start for India with a couple of wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson took the game away from India before the Bengal pacer pegged back with two wickets in one over. That turned the game into India’s head before others helped the run rate go above for New Zealand. Shami then dismissed Mitchell for 134 to help the Men in Blue register their 10th consecutive win. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI ton while Shreyas Iyer also hit his second consecutive World Cup hundred.

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

