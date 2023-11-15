Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: IND Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: IND Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th) - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match to take place at Wankhede, Mumbai. 

Updated: November 15, 2023 1:39 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:38 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:38 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Kane Williamson at Toss – We would have batted first. Hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match.

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Rohit Sharma on Toss – We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is about turning up on that day. Same team.

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: TOSS UPDATE – India Opt to bat first

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Virat Kohli has the chance to become the only sixth batter in history to score more than 600 runs in a single World Cup edition. If Virat manages to score 80 runs today, he will surpass Tendulkar for the most runs scored in a single World Cup edition.

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will play his fourth successive World Cup semi-final today. He will become the fifth player to do so.

  • Nov 15, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Toss is extremely crucial here. The team winning the toss should elect to bat first. Chasing at Wankhede is a tough task for any team.

