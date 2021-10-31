IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- Captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) and opener Daryl Mitchell (49) helped New Zealand to chase down the 111-run target against Virat Kohli-led Team India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Dubai. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to earn their first win of the competition. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood for India as New Zealand lose opener Martin Guptill (20) in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Trent Boult’s (3/20) triple strikes and Ish Sodhi’s (2/17) double blow help New Zealand restrict India to 110/7 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle at Dubai International Stadium. Leg-spinner Sodhi snared important wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit Sharma (14) as New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Hardik Pandya (23) top-scored for Men in Blue. Before that, Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Monday

Live Updates

  • 10:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Match Updates: Well, New Zealand had only 111 runs to chase and they did that with utmost ease. Their openers, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell started well but just as the former was looking to tee off he perished. Daryl Mitchell though carried on his merry way and he found boundaries at will in the middle. He fell short of his fifty by only a run but the damage had already been done. Kane Williamson, coming in at number 3, just knocked it ’round the corner and ensured that there aren’t any more hiccups. All in all, they made a mockery of India’s total and got those crucial two points.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- New Zealand Crush India by 8 Wickets

  • 10:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates, IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING: NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS! Fuller in length, on the pads. Kane Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. This has been a comprehensive win for New Zealand and they keep their winning streak against India at the ICC events intact. They have been quite clinical both with the bat and ball in such a crucial game and things are going from bad to worse for India in this tournament as they lose two in a row now. New Zealand (111/2 in 14.3 overs) beat India (110/7) by 8 wickets in Dubai | Mitchell 49, Williamson 33*; Bumrah 2/19

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Lovely batting! This is just too easy for Kiwis at the moment! Fuller in length, on off. Kane Williamson shimmies down the track and lofts it towards long-off for a boundary. New Zealand are one hit away from winning the match now. NZ 107/2 in 13.5 overs vs IND (110/7) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ T20 LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Well played! Short ball from Hardik Pandya, on the middle. Kane Williamson waits for it and plays a ramp shot. The ball goes over the keeper’s head for a boundary.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah removes Daryl Mitchell for 49. Second wicket for Bumrah! Fuller in length from Bumrah, on the middle. Daryl Mitchell takes the aerial route and heaves it to long-on. Didn’t get the distance he wanted and KL Rahul takes an easy catch. Misses out on a well-deserved maiden T20I fifty. Mitchell departs for a well-made 49 though. New Zealand 96/2 in 12.5 overs vs India in Dubai

  • 10:22 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: 11 runs from the last two overs! Short ball, angling down. Kane Williamson gets low and pulls it to deep square leg for one more. 16 needed in 48 balls. NZ 95/1 in 12 overs vs IND (110/7) in Dubai

  • 10:13 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Updates, IND vs NZ Live Score: DRINKS! India will need this break more than anything. Daryl Mitchell is enjoying his time at the middle and is close to getting his maiden T20I fifty as well. Along with Kane Williamson, he will look to finish and wrap this game quickly as only 28 runs are required from 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah comes back on.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score- New Zealand Cruise in 111 Chase vs India

  • 10:06 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Match: FOUR! SMASHED! Poor cricket from Thakur and India! Full ball from Shardul Thakur, outside off. Daryl Mitchell hangs back and smashes it past the bowler for another boundary. 14 runs from the over. NZ 83/1 in 10 overs vs IND (110/7) at Dubai International Stadium