IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- TOSS – OUT! Trent Boult’s triple strikes breaks back of the Indian cricket team as Hardik Pandya (23) and Shardul Thakur (duck) fall in quick succession; New Zealand choke India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle at Dubai International Stadium. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi snares important wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit Sharma (14) as New Zealand  Earlier, Trent Boult and Tim Southee strike early as India’s experimentation at the top failed – KL Rahul (18) and Ishan Kishan (4) departed quickly. Before that, Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11. Hardik Pandya has been declared fit after the blow he took on the shoulder while batting against Pakistan in India’s last Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Trolled After Failure vs New Zealand in Do-Or-Die Super 12 Clash vs New Zealand | SEE POSTS

Live Updates

  • 9:08 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Oh, dear! Trent Boult removes Shardul Thakur for 0. No show from Lord Thakur as well! India are losing their way completely and it is Thakur who takes his walk back to the pavilion now! A slower ball from Boult, on a length, around off. Shardul Thakur looks to loft it over mid off but he miscues it high in the air towards Martin Guptill at mid off. He runs behind and takes a good catch!

  • 9:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Trent Boult removes Hardik Pandya for 23. Another one bites the dust and India slip further! Another slower ball from Boult, banged into the deck. Hardik Pandya stands tall and looks to clear long-off but he fails to get the desired elevation and the ball goes straight to Martin Guptill at long-off who takes a dolly. IND 94/6 in 18.1 overs vs NZ

  • 9:05 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates: FOUR! A boundary to end the over, and a much-needed for India! Milne bowls it slower, into the pitch. Ravindra Jadeja shuffles across and scoops it to the right of the keeper. The ball races away to the fence. India 94/5 in 18 overs vs New Zealand in Dubai

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ T20 Live Streaming: STAT ATTACK – This is the first time in this T20 World Cup that a side has not hit a boundary between overs 7 & 15 (including round 1).

  • 8:57 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- Indian Fans Right Now

  • 8:56 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! A boundary for India after ages! Back of a length from Trent Boult, outside off. Hardik Pandya hangs back, waits for it and cuts it over point to collect a boundary. Can India find some sort of momentum and finish well here against the Black Caps? IND 86/5 in 17 over vs NZ at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:50 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Rishabh Pant is Gone for 12

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: OUT! BOWLED ‘EM! You miss, I hit stuff! Adam Milne removes Rishabh Pant for 12. Half the side back in the hut now for Team India. Good-length ball from Milne, on-off. Pant goes for a wild swing across the line. He only manages to get a little inside edge. The ball crashes back onto the stumps. Adam Milne is delighted and punches the air. India can’t seem to get out of this rut! India 70/5 in 14.3 overs vs New Zealand in Dubai

  • 8:48 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Streaming: Another tidy over from Ish Sodhi – 5 runs from it! Nothing seems to be working for India batters! Flatter ball from Sodhi, down leg. Rishabh Pant misses his flick yet again and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye. IND 67/4 in 14 overs vs NZ at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:39 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: What a stop that was! Athleticism at its best! Short ball from Ish Sodhi, on leg. Pandya hangs back and smacks it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball skies up in the air for a long time. James Neesham flies like a superman and catches the ball. He realizes that he will go over the ropes so he throws the ball back inside the boundary line. Saves five runs for his side. India 65/4 in 13.3 overs vs New Zealand