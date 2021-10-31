IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11. Hardik Pandya has been declared fit after the blow he took on the shoulder while batting against Pakistan in India's last Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right. It won't be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games.