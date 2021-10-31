IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11. Hardik Pandya has been declared fit after the blow he took on the shoulder while batting against Pakistan in India’s last Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial “phoenix rising from the ashes” when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a ‘do-or-die’ ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right. It won’t be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Virat Kohli Confirms 'Back Spasm' Reason Behind SKY Missing Super 12 Game vs New Zealand

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: Loud appeal for an LBW but turned down! Good-length ball, comes back in sharply, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to work it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the front pad. Trent Boult pleads for an lbw but Richard Kettleborough says no. India 1/0 in 0.4 overs vs New Zealand in Dubai

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ T20 LIVE: The players walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. It is New Zealand’s first followed by India’s. Done with all the pre-match formalities. It is time for the action as the players of New Zealand stride out to the middle. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the openers for India. The players take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Trent Boult to start with the ball. Here we go…

  • 7:31 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Afghanistan Beat Namibia in 1st Match of ‘Super Sunday’

  • 7:29 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, IND vs NZ T20 LIVE: Trent Boult is down for a chat. He says that they got plenty of time to prepare and are excited to play against India. Mentions that they are in good spirits and it is an exciting tournament. Adds that the ball might swing early on and they have done enough planning. It is all about getting out there and execute those plans well. He hopes that he get the ball early and then see what happens. The players walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. New Zealand’s anthem will be followed by India’s “Jana Gana Mana.”

  • 7:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: Virat Kohli, the skipper of India, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they need to keep wickets in hand to get those extra runs. Says that the break was too long but the players are ready and itching to get back on the pitch. Informs that there is one forced change -Suryakumar Yadav has got a lower back spasm and Ishan Kishan comes in for him. Also, Shardul Thakur come in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Informs that Ishan Kishan will open the innings.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand cricket team, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that dew will come into play and they will look to chase. Tells that it is important for them to regroup and are up for the challenge against India. Informs that there is one change. Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert just to balance their bowling attack. Further adds that Devon Conway will keep.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- TOSS UPDATE- New Zealand Opt to Bowl vs India

  • 7:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: India Playing XI – Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, IND vs NZ LIVE MATCH: New Zealand Playing XI – Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.