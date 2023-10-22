Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: India Aim To Break 20-Year-Old Jinx

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 22, 2023 8:18 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India would like to break a 20-year jinx against New Zealand when both sides face off on Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

Live Updates

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India last played against New Zealand in World Cup was in 2019 in England when the Men in Blue lost in the semifinals.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Talks are also going around that Shardul Thakur should be given rest for this match with Mohammed Shami being drafted in. Shami hasn’t played a single game in this World Cup.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: With no Hardik Pandya today, it will be seen who replaces him in the middle order. The immediate two names that come to mind are Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom got injured yesterday. While SKY was hit on the wrist, Kishan was stung by a bee during Indian training session.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Both teams are dealing with injuries leading up to the game. While India lost Hardik Pandya after he got injured against Bangladesh, New Zealand will be without captain Kane Williamson, who re-injured himself again. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in the absence of Williamson.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: It is also to be noted that India haven’t won against the Kiwis in any ICC event in the last 20 years. Can the Men in Blue turn the tables today?

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Both India and New Zealand have won all their four matches each. But New Zealand occupy the top position in the points table due to better NRR.

  • Oct 22, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to another riveting encounter between India and New Zealand from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

