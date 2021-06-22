IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor lead New Zealand’s cautious start against India on Day 5 of the WTC Final in Southampton. Virat Kohli and Co. are desperate for wickets as they look to seize advantage. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on an opening day. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. When it wasn’t the rain, bad light stopped play on both day two and day three. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, June 22, Tuesday, India vs New Zealand Day 5, WTC 2021 Final: Play Starts, Rain Threat Remains

Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: BCCI Provides Update For Day 5 in Southampton
Also Read - Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: When And Where to Watch Peshawar vs Karachi Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final: FOUR! Was that a chance? Not really! That was a superb effort from Rishabh Pant. This is on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but it goes off the glove or the shoulder of the bat. Pant moves to his left and then dives, does not get to it. It goes down to the fine leg fence. New Zealand 117/2 in 59.5 overs vs India (217)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC Final: FOUR! Terrific shot! Shami goes fuller but is driven beautifully to the fence. That should not discourage Shami though as such deliveries can produce the edge. This is fuller and it shapes away from around off. Taylor creams it through covers for a boundary. New Zealand 110/2 in 56.3 overs vs India (217)

  • 4:48 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final LIVE: That is a beauty from Shami! Why didn’t India start with Mohammed Shami, only Virat Kohli knows that. This lands on off and on a length. It moves away late. Taylor is beaten as he tries to block. Shami probably needs to go a little fuller here. NZ 106/2 vs IND (217)

  • 4:41 PM IST

    SILENCE! Williamson-Taylor at Work

  • 4:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Williamson’s first run of the morning! Movement of the pitch. Ishant bowls this one on the middle and Williamson works it towards mid-wicket for one. NZ 106/2, trail IND (217) by 111 runs

  • 4:36 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ LIVE: Missing leg easily! Ishant Sharma though really liked it. He was pleading. This time bowls the inswinger but it is a little too straight. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. Leg bye is taken. Still a run to be scored of the bat today. New Zealand 104/2 vs India (217)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    Bishop Explains ‘Science of Fast Bowling’

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: Blocked by Taylor. A maiden to begin with by Ishant. Straighter than the last two deliveries but not as straight as he would have liked. This starts on off and then comes back in. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. NZ 102/2 in 51 overs, trail India (217) by 115 runs at The Rose Bowl

  • 4:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final LIVE: Tops start by Bumrah! Edged but well short. Soft hands from captain Williamson. Length and on-off from Boom, holds its line again. Williamson plays it late and with very soft hands. It goes off the outside edge but lands well short of the second slip. A good first over by Bumrah. New Zealand 102/2 vs India (217)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: The wait is finally over! It is time for the action to begin! The Indian players make their way out to the centre and so do Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who will resume their innings. It’s quite windy and a lot brighter, for now the floodlights are also not on. It is Jasprit Bumrah who will begin. Here we go…