IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. India lead New Zealand by 98 runs on Day 6 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult strike put New Zealand on top versus India. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are at the crease for India in the WTC Final against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249, Rohit Sharma (30) after all the hard work, made an error in judgement trying to leave a Tim Southee – 2/17 – in-dipper which trapped him plumb in-front. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online, and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WTC Final: Many Faces of Virat Kohli - ICC Shares Amusing Video | Watch

Live Updates

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE WTC Final IND vs NZ Score And Updates: The New Zealand players are out in the middle for the second session of the day. While Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are also walking down from the dressing room.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates India vs New Zealand WTC Final: The second session is going to be extremely crucial in terms of getting the desired result for both teams. India will need another 100 runs very quickly to give New Zealand a target near 200 so that the bowlers can have enough to rely on. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be the key for India from here.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    SCENES FROM SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 5:19 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: Coming to the session now, it was all about New Zealand. Jamieson got rid of the Indian skipper and Pujara quickly. Pant could have been a goner early had he not been given a life. He though then tried to counter-attack with Rahane. The two were successful for a while but then Boult struck. Pant though is still fighting it out there and India will hope he along with Jadeja can bat time. The second session proves to be another enthralling one where the Kiwis will be going for wickets whereas India will have to show resilience and character. Do join us for it.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    That’s LUNCH on DAY 6 – IND vs NZ WTC Final

  • 5:10 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final LIVE: OUCH! A short ball, around middle, coming back in, Jadeja takes this one on the body. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 6. What a session of Test cricket! Brilliant stuff! I did mention that we could have a clear picture of which way this game is heading after the first session but we were wrong. The game is right in the balance now, a few early wickets in the next session could mean a result is on the cards. A good session for India would mean a draw. INDIA 130/5, 217 at LUNCH, LEAD NEW ZEALAND (249) by 98 RUNS | Pant 28*, Jadeja 12*; Jamieson 2/21, Southee 2/35

  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final LIVE: FOUR! Beautifully played. An eventful over comes to an end. Along with Pant, Jadeja is also having a go here against the Blackcaps. Two boundaries in two overs for him. A length ball from Neil Wagner, around middle and leg, Jadeja clips it through mid-wicket. Two fielders give it a chase, but the ball wins the race and finds the boundary. India 127/5 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 95 Runs in Southampton

  • 4:54 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online: FOUR! Nicely played. A length ball from Trent Boult, on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja clips it through mid-wicket as the ball races towards the boundary. IND 121/5 & 217, lead NZ (249) by 89 runs

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Boult removes Rahane, NZ hit back vs IND

  • 4:45 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final Updates A huge appeal for an LBW is turned down. New Zealand review. Seems to be going down leg. TWO LEG BYES! NOT OUT! The Ball Tracker shows that the ball was missing stumps. A full-length ball, around middle and leg, Pant looks to flick it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Wagner and company make a loud appeal for LBW, the umpire is not interested and signals a leg bye. We can see Ross Taylor from behind the stumps showing the T sign, as they go for the review. The Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker shows the ball was missing the stumps.