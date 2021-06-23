IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Kyle Jamieson double strikes on Day 6 of the WTC final 2021 put New Zealand on top versus India. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are at the crease for India in the WTC Final against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249, Rohit Sharma (30) after all the hard work, made an error in judgement trying to leave a Tim Southee – 2/17 – in-dipper which trapped him plumb in-front. India finished the fifth day at 64 for 2 with a lead of 32 runs, having erased a 32-run deficit. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online, and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, June 23, Wednesday, India vs New Zealand Reserve Day, WTC 2021 Final: Sun Shining Bright, Play Likely to Start on Time

Live Updates

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE: DROPPED! Lucky, lucky Rishabh Pant. A rarity in the slip cordon for New Zealand as Tim Southee drops a sitter. On a length, outside off, angling away, Pant looks to defend but misses and gets the outside edge as the ball flies to Tim Southee at second slip who does not hold the ball cleanly and Pant gets an extra life here. India 82/3 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 50 Runs

  • 3:52 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: FOUR! Through the gap. On a length, outside off from Tim Southee, Pant cuts it away through point uppishly but find the gap as the ball races towards the boundary. It seems he has to play his natural game and go for the kill. IND 77/4 (217), lead NZ (249) by 45 runs

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Jamieson Strikes; Kohli-Pujara ‘Back in The Hut’

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Outstanding from Jamieson. Cheteshwar Pujara walks back to the pavilion at a score of 15. The ‘Big Riddle’ got Kohli in his previous over and now Pujara. Game on, game well and truly on now. India are effectively 40 for 4. Once again, like Kohli, Pujara isn’t sure whether to play at it or not. It is that kind of a line. Just outside off, the length too is perfect. Pujara hangs his bat out tentatively, it goes off the outside edge and it is taken nicely by Taylor at first slip. It is Kohli’s wicket that opened the floodgates in the first innings, are we seeing something similar here? India 73/4, 217, Lead New Zealand (249) by 41 Runs in Southampton

  • 3:36 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kyle Jamieson removes Virat Kohli for 13. Massive wicket, as Jamieson gets the better of Indian skipper for the second time in this Test. The big man gets the big fish. What an amazing start for the Kiwis, this will help boost their confidence. Good length ball, outside off, this one held its line. Kohli was tempted by the width as he decided to push it through cover, but was unable to do so. The ball takes the outside edge to the right of BJ Watling who takes a sitter. India 72/3 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 40 Runs

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final Updates: JAFFA! A peach of a delivery by Kyle Jamieson yet again. The big lad is continuously asking some questions from the Indian captain! A length delivery, outside off, nips away. Kohli yet again looks to defend it but misses. Jamieson has a smile on his face. India 71/2 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 39 Runs

  • 3:15 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final: Maiden over bowled by Kyle Jamieson! The big man starts his day with a maiden. Serves a length delivery, outside off. An easy leave for Cheteshwar Pujara. Jamieson continues to bowl the tight line and kept asking questions from Pujara. IND 68/2, lead NZ 36 Runs

  • 3:13 PM IST

    ‘Steely Focus’ – Kohli & Pujara in Action

  • 3:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final LIVE: Positive start from Team India – 4 runs from the first over of 1st session on Day 6! Full from Tim Southee, on leg, a little bit of inward movement. Pujara clips it through mid-wicket for a single. Moves to 13. Lead is 36. India 68/2 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 36 runs

  • 3:03 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: The wait is over then! Probably the most important session of this Test is about to begin! We could well have a clear picture about the result after a couple of hours. Kane Williamson and his side walk out to the center and so do Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara who will resume their innings. Tim Southee who has two wickets so far will start off. Here we go…