IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Kyle Jamieson picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for 44 as New Zealand hurt India early on day 3 of the WTC final in Southampton on Sunday. Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day. The skipper got good support from Ajinkya Rahane – 29 not out – in the final session where bad light stopped play twice before umpires called it a day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Play Starts, Rain Threat Still Looms

Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Adds Another Feather to His Cap, Completes 10 Years in Test Cricket
Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021, Southampton: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India

Live Updates

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC final: Earlier this morning, Rishabh Pant was up for a chat. On being asked about how does he approach his batting, Pant says that he just tries to play his natural game all the time and keeps things very simple.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Massive wicket for Jamieson and Blackcaps!

  • 4:00 PM IST
    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ Southampton: OUT! LBW! Kyle Jamieson removes Virat Kohli for 44.

    Jamieson gets his man. Big, big blow early in the morning. That’s 7 deliveries now that Jamieson has bowled in this innings, which would have hit the stumps and the 7th is one of the most important ones because it has the skipper’s name on it. Full, outside off, Virat Kohli looks to defend but the ball comes back in a long way and hits him on the pads. Jamieson appeals and up goes umpire Michael Gough’s finger. Kohli walks down the pitch, has a chat with Rahane and takes the review. That looked to be very close to the naked eye. Bat involved? Not as per the Ultra Edge. Now, the Ball Tracking technology. HITTING THE LEG STUMP! A tall man is always difficult to score runs off and when he can nip it off the seam like this, it gets even tougher. India 149/4 in 67.3 overs vs New Zealand
  • 3:59 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final Updates: Next, he gets a beauty. Top over from Trent Boult – only 2 from it. The ball is not too dissimilar to the previous one and Ajinkya comes forward again. But this one moves away slightly and beats the outside edge. There is more. The keeper, BJ Watling, gets a wobbly seam ball and almost fumbles as the ball dips in late. IND 149/3 in 67 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl
  • 3:45 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Online WTC Final Updates: PITCH REPORT – The surface still looks a good one to bat upon and we can certainly see some footmarks. Shades of green here and there and that will interest the fast bowlers. The pitch as such looks a beauty, it is the heavens which could dictate terms, sometimes with the ball, but perhaps more with the mind.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Rahane nudges to fine leg for a couple, gets on the back foot and plays it comfortably.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: India – 147/3 (66 overs).

  • 3:35 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: First runs of the morning for India. Ajinkya Rahane gets an inside edge to fine-leg.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Trent Boult completed his over as he bowled two dots to Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson will bowl from the other end to Ajinkya Rahane now.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: The players are walking out into the middle. And we are all set.