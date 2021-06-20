IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Continuous rain is likely to delay the start of WTC final India vs New Zealand day 3 in Southampton on Sunday. Virat Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day. The skipper got good support from Ajinkya Rahane – 29 not out – in the final session where bad light stopped play twice before umpires called it a day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Covers Are on, Inspection at 2:50 PM IST

Live Updates

  • 2:38 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Not great news from Southampton. It has been a rainy morning, inspection will take place at 2:50 PM IST.

  • 2:34 PM IST

  • 2:32 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: The temperature is going to hover around 15-degree celsius but the conditions are going to be showers, cloudy and mostly cloudy for Day 3 in Southampton. This could be frustrating if we don’t get much action today.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: The covers are on and we can expect a delay start to Day 3. In fact, the weather forecast for the day is that there is 10 to 20% chance of rain. But it is how the English weather is, always unpredictable. Hopefully, we get a good amount of overs today.

  • 2:22 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

  • 2:03 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Technically, it is Day 3 but practically it is the second day as the first day was washed out, courtesy of the rain gods. But on Day 2, thankfully there were no leakages from the sky, as we were able to witness the most awaited match in the history of Test get underway. We can say that the first day was shared among the two teams as India are in a good position thanks to a strong start by Sharma and Gill, and some good solid batting by Kohli and Rahane. While New Zealand isn’t too far behind as a couple of early wickets in the first session will put them on top. Can the Indian side put up a total of around 300 runs or will the Kiwis strike early and restrict them to a lower score? A very exciting day of Test cricket awaits us. Hopefully, we get a full day of uninterrupted cricket.

  • 1:55 PM IST

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC Final: Compared to the morning session, New Zealand’s all pace attack showed much more discipline. With the Dukes ball moving around, Kohli paid due respect to the bowlers including Colin de Grandhomme, who bowled three successive maidens to the India skipper.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Not good scenes from Southampton!