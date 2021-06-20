IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Continuous rain is likely to delay the start of WTC final India vs New Zealand day 3 in Southampton on Sunday. Virat Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day. The skipper got good support from Ajinkya Rahane – 29 not out – in the final session where bad light stopped play twice before umpires called it a day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Covers Are on, Inspection at 2:50 PM IST