IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to stitch a crucial 7th-wicket stand as India cross the 200-run mark against New Zealand on day 3 in the WTC Final 2021 in Southampton. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India captain and his deputy. New Zealand rattle India early on day 3. Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Play Starts, Rain Threat Still Looms

Live Updates

  • 5:39 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ LIVE: DROPPED! Ravindra Jadeja survives! A rare mistake in the slip cordon for New Zealand. A length ball, outside off, Jadeja looks to drive but the ball takes the outside edge and flies to Tim Southee at the slips, who is unable to hold the ball. The batters sneak a single. India 209/7 in 88 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Southee strikes, Ashwin departs

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ WTC Final Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Tim Southee removes Ravichandran Ashwin for 22. A nice comeback by Southee as he gets the better of Ashwin this time. Maybe Ashwin got carried away after that boundary. This is full and outside off, Ashwin extends his arms and decides to chase this one. But only managed to get the outside edge and Tom Latham takes yet another sharp catch at second slip. An important and helpful cameo of Ravichandran Ashwin comes to an end. India 205/7 in 86 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:26 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final Updates: EDGY FOUR! 9 runs from Southee’s over. Up and over the slip cordon. A length ball from Southee, nipping away, Ashwin looks to go hard at it, the ball takes the outside edge and over the slip region for a boundary at third man. India 199/6 in 85 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:13 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! A nice way to end the over, 8 runs from it. Good one for India. Ashwin uses his wrists this time. A length ball frome Trent Boult, on the pads and Ashwin flicks it past mid-wicket and finds the boundary. India 190/6 in 83 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:12 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand: BOWLED! But not out. Why? Because Ravindra Jadeja backed away at the last possible moment. Southee was just about to deliver. He delivers the ball and it hits the leg stump. Dead ball signalled. Replays show that Jadeja was looking at the ground till that moment and suddenly when he looked up, Timothy was right up, charging in.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Rahane misses out on a well-deserved half-century

  • 5:00 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final: OUT! CAUGHT! Neil Wagner removes Ajinkya Rahane for 49. Another big wicket for New Zealand. A change in the fielding position pays off. Wagner strikes this time. The short ball, does the trick for New Zealand. Back of a length delivery, outside off, Rahane is tempted again, and this time he connect it well, but hits it straight to the man at mid-wicket. Where Tom Latham takes a sharp catch. India 182/6 in 79.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 4:48 PM IST

    FOUR! Well played. Full ball from Colin De Grandhomme, on off, Jadeja leans and drives it past mid off as the ball races towards the boundary rope at long off. The camera pans to the Indian dressing room where Virat Kohli stands up and applauds that shot. Clearly, India believe the time has come to start scoring some runs. IND 180/5 vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Decoding ‘The Mystery’ of R ASH!