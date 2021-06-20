IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Ishant Sharma removes Devon Conway for 54 as India hurt New Zealand just before the close of play on day 3 in the WTC Final in Southampton on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and picked up the important wicket of Tom Latham for 30; India draw first blood against New Zealand. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out India for a modest score of 217 in the first innings of the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets. Kohli led India's resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.