IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Ishant Sharma removes Devon Conway for 54 as India hurt New Zealand just before the close of play on day 3 in the WTC Final in Southampton on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and picked up the important wicket of Tom Latham for 30; India draw first blood against New Zealand. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out India for a modest score of 217 in the first innings of the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets. Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Day 4 Southampton Weather Forecast Today WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 21, Monday: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl

Live Updates

  • 11:23 PM IST

    That wicket right at the end must have boosted the spirits of India. They really need to continue to make inroads as the Blackcaps only trail by 116 and have 8 wickets in hand. They would hope conditions are a lot more favourable towards their bowlers on Day 4.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Ishant strikes, Conway departs

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Updates WTC Final: End of another excellent day of Test cricket and one has to say, it is the Kiwis who are on top. They would have been in an even better position had Conway not been dismissed but they will surely be pleased with how they performed on Day 3. Their bowlers did the job in the first session and a half. They took the remaining 7 wickets cheaply and kept India to a low score. Jamieson was the star with a fifer. In reply, Latham and Conway showed a lot of resliance. They battled through the tough conditions. One may argue batting wasn’t as tough as Day 2 but the ball was still doing a little. Both added 70 before Latham fell. Conway continues along with Williamson but he fell just before Stumps after scoring a half-century.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score Online: The light meter is out. The umpires feel it is not bright enough to continue and the players walk off. Kohli is not happy but he has to. THAT WILL PROBABLY BE STUMPS! They can’t come back on after 1830 local if they go off so the light has very less time to improve. Just as we write that, it is offical, THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs at The Rose Bowl

  • 10:58 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Ishant Sharma removes Devon Conway for 54. Massive breakthrough for India, a well-set player is back in the hut. TAKEN! The bowling change has worked wonders and Conway is a goner shortly after getting to his half to. Ishant is pumped up. Not the best of deliveries but he won’t care. This is full and on the pads, Conway looks to flick. He seems a little early in the shot. It goes off the leading edge towards mid on. Shami moves to his left, stretches and takes a good catch. Can India get another before Stumps? They will surely have their tails up. This wicket will surely boost their energies. This could be a testing period for the new batsman. New Zealand 101/2 vs India (217)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ Today: DRINKS! 100 up for New Zealand! It is the New Zealand who continue to dominate. Ashwin did get the wicket of Latham but Williamson has looked solid since coming to bat. They would hope they lose no more wickets before Stumps. India will want a wicket or two before the end of Day’s play. NZ 101/1 in 45 overs vs IND (217)

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Conway Continues to Impress

  • 10:35 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: Fifty for Devon Conway! The left-hander’s impressive start to his Test career continues. Really good knock! Was shaky to begin with but now looks really solid. Gets there as he clips this nicely through mid-wicket for three. New Zealand 99/1 in 43.5 overs vs India (217)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Williamson in for New Zealand!