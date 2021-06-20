IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket, pacers shine as New Zealand bundle out India for a modest score of 217 in the first innings of WTC Final 2021 on day 3 in Southampton on Sunday. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets. Kohli led India's resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day.

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Almost! This is on a length and just outside off. Conway feels it is going to shape away but this one comes in with the angle. Conway looks to play it late but is beaten. New Zealand 3/0 in 2.5 overs vs India (217)

  • 7:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online: Top first over from Ishant Sharma – just a single of it. Another one a little too straight. Latham works it towards mid-wicket which was got in two balls ago. Good field placement, that fielder has saves at least 4 runs by now. Not only, that fielder enables Ishant to bowl a lot straighter than he would have. New Zealand 1/0 vs India (217-all out)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final Updates: Team India players rush out into the field for New Zealand innings. Ishant Shamra to start the proceedings with the new ball. The Blackcaps openers – Tom Latham and Devon Conway stride out to the center. Latham will take the strike. Ishant will open the attack. Here we go!

  • 6:52 PM IST

    India 217-all out vs New Zealand in 1st innings of WTC Final

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final IND vs NZ LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Trent Boult removes Ravindra Jadeja for 15. Jadeja has been strangled down the leg side and INDIA HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 217! Not the best of deliveries, it is down the leg side. Jadeja looks to flick, it goes off the inner half a little too fine and Watling dives to his right and takes it. India 217-All Out vs New Zealand | Rahane 49, Kohli 44; Jamieson 5/31, Wagner 2/40

  • 6:39 PM IST

    What a star for New Zealand – Kyle Jamieson!

  • 6:39 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: FOUR! What a great way to get off the mark, the pressure of the hat-trick ball does not trouble Shami at all. This is full and outside off from Jamieson, Mohammed Shami leans and slashes it through the cover region for a boundary. India 217/9 in 92 overs vs New Zealand

  • 6:37 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: OUT! LBW! Kyle Jamieson with a 5-fer in the all-important World Test Championship final vs India. Jasprit vBumrah departs for a GOLDEN DUCK! Jamieson’s consistency pays off. Bumrah gets a taste of his own medicine, as this one swerves into the blockhole. His bat goes across the line and he’s been struck absolutely plumb in front! IND 213/9 in 91.5 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 6:34 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Updates IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kyle Jamieson removes Ishant Sharma for 4. With this Jamieson gets his fourth wicket. It is a treat to watch this lad bowl. Good length ball, outside off, Sharma moves across the stumps which make him play at it. He looks to push it through the off side, but the ball takes the outside edge and flies towards Ross Taylor at first slip, who takes an easy catch. Eight down now the Indian team. India 213/8 in 91.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 6:27 PM IST

